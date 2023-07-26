Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

You’ve probably noticed that it’s been quite hot this summer. Opting for less coverage in searing temperatures is always a great plan — just take a look at the stars. From Taylor Swift’s backless halter top to Eva Longoria’s white-hot cutout gown to the slinky silver backless gown on Dua Lipa, there’s definitely a case for less is more this season. If you’ve been avoiding skin-baring silhouettes that have cutouts and backless designs because of the pesky little fact that your bra will show, the perfect solution has entered the chat: the Muqu nipple covers.

I’ll admit I’ve been wary of going braless, since my 38DD boobs make that fairly challenging. But these popular Amazon pasties quickly have me changing my tune. Crafted from 100 percent silicone, they’re washable, so you can reuse them time and again. (The brand recommends hand washing them.) Each package comes with two different pairs in a hard case, one round and one petal-shaped, with a 2.65-inch diameter that fits snugly yet comfortably across the nipple. They’re available in six different shades, including pink, beige, light brown, and black, so you can choose the color that best suits your skin tone. Better yet, the two-pack costs just $6 or $7 depending on your shade preference.

The nipple covers rank in the top 10 best-selling breast petals on Amazon, and with more than 7,000 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why. Not only do the pasties come in handy for wearing your favorite strapless dress, but shoppers say they make a great bra alternative in general. In fact, one shopper said “after wearing (and hating) bras for over 40 years,” they work “like magic.” Another shopper who “literally cannot stand bras” said they “do not come off unless you take them off.” “These are life-changing,” said someone else. “I have replaced wearing a bra with these and I'm so happy!”

As someone who’s been known to tape Band-Aids on her nipples to keep them from showing through tight tops, I’m definitely looking for nipple covers that won’t make me scream during removal. “You can’t even feel them,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “There’s no pain because there’s no glue.” Another reviewer confirmed that the removal process is “quick and easy,” even after having them on for over eight hours.

But the real question is, will they stay on while you sweat or swim? According to the reviews, absolutely. One shopper ended up in the ocean and said they were still “stuck” afterward, while another person said they “stayed put through even the sweatiest wedding dance nights.”

Ready to go bra-free this summer? Pick up a set of Muqu nipple covers for as low as $6 at Amazon.

