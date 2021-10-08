Amazon Shoppers "Cannot Find" Their Forehead Wrinkles or Fine Lines After Using This Night Cream — and It's 25% Off

Korres Wild Night Brightening Cream

Every day this month, Amazon is releasing new deals on makeup, skin care, and hair products as part of its first Holiday Beauty Haul sale event. You can find IGK dry shampoo for 30 percent off, Buxom lipstick for $14, and even a set of three customer-loved RevitaLash products for 20 percent off — just to name a few. But the one deal we'd recommend hopping on before it's too late is the Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial for 25 percent off.

A few of the key ingredients in this night cream include wild rose oil to moisturize your skin, vitamin C to fade dark spots and even out your skin tone, and rosehip oil to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The brand recommends applying it to your face and neck (avoiding the eye area) before bed, and you'll wake up to brighter skin in the morning. It's like getting a facial overnight without having to step into a salon.

In the reviews section, Amazon shoppers shared their experiences with the night cream and many saw results after just a short amount of time. "I have been using it for a few weeks now, and I cannot find my forehead wrinkles or my fine lines around my eyes," one said. "I am 44 years old, and I am starting to look more like 30. Unbelievable. Make sure to use every night to see results and keep up with the results. Also lightened my melasma."

A second shopper wrote, "This cream is just lovely! It only needs a little bit, and you wake up with smoother, brighter, more hydrated skin."

If you end up falling in love with the cream like these shoppers, you'll be happy to know the Korres Wild Rose line includes other products that are also on sale. Some of those items are the Wild Rose Spotless Serum made with vitamin C to brighten and even out your skin tone and the Wild Rose Brightening Absolute Oil, which softens and smoothes your skin.

With so many top-rated products on sale, now is the time to try out the Korres skin care line and see for yourself the benefits of each item.

