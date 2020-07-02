Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $28 Maxi Dress with Pockets 'the Perfect Summer Dress'

While we love wearing maxi dresses year-round, we especially love wearing them in the summer. Long, flowy, and comfortable, maxi dresses check all of the boxes for an easy-to-wear warm-weather outfit. The only thing that could possibly make a maxi dress better is one that’s under $30 — and Amazon shoppers have found just the one.

The $28 Lilbetter V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress on Amazon is our new go-to for the season, and nearly 1,000 shoppers have fallen in love with it, too. And its ridiculously affordable price tag isn’t the only reason customers are buying this maxi in multiple colors — it also comes with adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets. “This is going to be a staple in my spring and summer wardrobe,” one customer wrote. “There are adjustable straps which are great. The fabric is thin and breezy, but not see through. It has POCKETS. Deep, useful pockets. I sent this link to half the girls I work with because everyone loved it so much.”

RELATED: Shoppers Have Dubbed This $23 Mini Dress an ‘Amazon Gem’

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As if the adjustable straps and pockets weren’t enough to rave about, the Lilbetter maxi dress is also made from an ultra comfortable rayon-spandex blend that’s so lightweight and breathable, shoppers are calling it “the perfect summer dress.”

“This dress is soooo comfy and soooo cute. It is a thinner fabric but not sheer, it's just perfect for hot summer weather when you just can't bear the thought of putting on pants...I just wish it came in one hundred colors so I never had to wear anything else!”

While it may not be available in hundreds of colors, you can choose from a variety of fun prints like polka-dots, florals, and solids — and with a price this good we wouldn’t blame you for buying one of each! Scroll down to add this summer-ready maxi dress to your Amazon shopping cart and get ready for the compliments to roll in all season long.

Story continues

Amazon

Buy It! Lilbetter V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dresses, $23.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.