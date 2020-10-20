Amazon Shoppers Call This Lightweight Facial Serum the Key to Hydrated Skin

Getty Images

Whether your skincare routine transitions with the seasons or you stick to your tried-and-true staples year-round, having at least one hydrating product on hand is a must. That said, heavy formulas and creams aren’t for everyone — and that’s where a lightweight facial serum can save the day.

According to the more than 21,000 shoppers who’ve awarded it with a five-star rating, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum is one such skincare gem worth adding to your cart.

Since it’s formulated with a specialized blend of two hyaluronic acids, the lightweight serum works to instantly hydrate and boost your skin’s texture for a more supple look and feel. What’s more, it’s non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, so there’s no need to worry about it clogging pores or causing breakouts.

“This is the moisturizer I have been waiting for my whole life,” one shopper said. “I have tried moisturizers from what feels like every brand from the drugstore to the high-end expensive stuff. This stuff feels incredible on my skin. It feels like a relief to put it on. It's not even remotely greasy, absorbs almost instantly, and has the lightest, cleanest fragrance. Other, heavier moisturizers left me with tiny clusters of new blemishes every morning, but this hasn't clogged my pores at all, and my skin feels softer and plump. I also use this moisturizer to cut my CC cream/foundation to make it lighter.”

Since the popular facial serum’s main ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a known anti-aging powerhouse, it can also make a serious difference in the elasticity and firmness of your skin. “My dermatologist recommended Neutrogena Hydro Boost as a way to slow down wrinkles that were starting to form on my forehead and cheekbones,” another shopper said. “I'm 57 and wish I had known about this product sooner to help me slow down the eye wrinkles... but after using this now for about 6 months, I love what it's doing to add moisture and smooth out my skin on the rest of my face. It feels refreshing too, almost like I've cleaned and moisturized in one swoop and it's my go to blast of coolness for my face on a hot day.”

The skincare fanatics of Amazon have spoken: This is one facial serum you need in your corner. Head there to shop the lightweight, hydrating formula now.

