Amazon shoppers call this best-selling chair pillow a ‘must for sedentary work’

For some, part of the “new normal” means setting up a makeshift office space so you can stay productive and focused while working from home. If you haven’t yet outfitted your new work station with helpful laptop stands, extra monitors or other work-from-home essentials, we’ve got you covered.

One product I personally can’t go day a without is this comfy seat cushion I bought from Amazon, which helps alleviate sciatica and tailbone pain. While it’s totally helped my bum over the last few months, I’m here today to tell you about the matching backrest cushion you need for your current office chair, whatever kind it may be.

The Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow affixes to any type of chair via adjustable straps, and it’s especially helpful if you’ve been experiencing back pain while sitting. Plus, it’s also marked as a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

The pillow’s 100 percent memory foam and ergonomic design make it a comfortable option to help reduce pain points in your upper to lower back. And because of its universal contoured shape, you can also use it for various parts of your back as well as in your car. Plus, the breathable mesh cover allows airflow through the cushion, so that your back stays cool and dry all day long.

With more than 6,000 reviews, shoppers say it instantly adds comfort to their chairs, especially if they aren’t equipped with back support in the first place.

“While I do get up once every half hour and take a minute or two stroll, it’s not always a possibility,” one reviewer said. “The chair I have isn’t great, especially for lumbar support. This is a perfect solution to the misery.”

Another shopper who used the cushion for a two-week, 3,000-mile road trip remained pain-free and never got stiff throughout the whole journey.

“After about 2,000 miles, I ordered an additional one for my husband so he could start using one right away,” she said. “He also feels this helps him remain comfortable and pain-free.”

The same customer also recommended the cushion to a few others, ages 21-71 with different body types, and they’re all now “happy campers.”

While more than half of reviewers have given this lumbar support cushion five stars, a few mentioned that even after you tighten the straps to the tightest position, they’re still a little bit loose, which some say could be due to different chair designs.

If you’ve noticed an increasing amount of back pain while working from home, this cushion is a quick fix that provides enough relief to continue working comfortably.

