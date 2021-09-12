Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Bodysuit Better Than Skims and Zara

Jayla Andrulonis
​​Amazon's Best-Selling Bodysuit "Fits Like a Glove" — and Right Now It's Only $23

Once just a necessity for dancers and gymnasts, the bodysuit has become so fundamental in our wardrobes, it's nearly impossible to remember a time when it wasn't. As a comfortable and convenient base for all types of outfits, ranging from going-out attire to an office-apropos layered look, the right bodysuit can do it all.

Because one can never have too many of the hero basic, we're always on the lookout for a quality bodysuit. And according to the savvy fashion shoppers of Amazon who call the quality of this style "way better than Skims and Good American" — adding another to your collection doesn't have to cost you more than $25.

With more than 6,800 glowing reviews and counting, the ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit is the overall best-selling style among the retailer's category of women's shapewear bodysuits. Since it's designed with a high neckline and a sleeveless silhouette, the one-piece that's being called "a perfect dupe for the Zara one everyone raves about" is the ideal basic for styling with everything from work to play.

ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops

"I thought the reviews were exaggerated until I bought it myself," said one reviewer. "I liked the neckline, so I thought, why not.There's no way I would've been able to anticipate the amazingness. First, the fabric is high quality and so soft, yet flattering. It has a self-lined bra…I was feeling lucky and bought two colors and I need more. This is also a perfect under piece for a blazer."

Perhaps even more impressive is the reputation it's earned for allowing shoppers of all cup sizes to go braless — a feat rarely achieved by bodysuits. "This is the first time I've ever felt 100 percent comfortable going braless as a large chested woman," another customer said. "I was honestly shocked. Moreover, it's incredibly flattering, smooths out my body, and makes me look great."

If you don't already have a bodysuit you're this passionate about, consider this a sign. Head to Amazon to see the shopper-approved basic in all 13 colors.

ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops

ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops

