Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Seasonally Versatile Sweatpants in Several Colors — and They're on Sale for $12

Finding the perfect pair of sweatpants is like finding the perfect pair of jeans. There are countless options at your fingertips, but only a handful will actually meet your requirements. These days, it's arguably more important to land the ideal cozy pants than stylish denim, but sometimes, the search feels like looking for a needle in a haystack. However, Amazon shoppers claim to have found the "best sweatpants ever" — and they're currently on sale for as little as $12.

The Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Fleece Sweatpants have everything you're looking for in a go-to pair of lounge pants. They're soft, high-waisted, versatile, and bonus: They feature pockets, which any veteran couch dweller knows is crucial for holding your phone around the house or your keys when you duck out to run a quick errand. Amazon named them the number one choice for women's sweatpants — which the retailer is not in short supply of — so their superiority is no joke.

Available in 12 colors ranging from neutrals like beige and brown to springy shades like light blue and mustard, these sweatpants are suitable for a variety of tastes. Plus, although they're already affordable at less than $20, 10 of the 12 colors are currently on sale, and prices start at just $12. If you're looking for a two-piece lounge set, you're in luck, because several of the colors (like gray and oatmeal) pair perfectly with an Amazon Essentials crewneck sweatshirt, which has over 4,600 five-star ratings.

The sweatpants, for their part, have more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and shoppers rave about how comfortable they are, calling the fabric "soft but not thin" and "warm but not too heavy" in their reviews. Unlike many fleece pants that are only suitable for the winter, customers claim that the weight of these sweatpants makes them "perfect for all seasons and year-round wear." Petites are big fans of these pants too, saying they're "just the right length to wear with chunky platform sneakers."

One devoted customer has even bought these sweatpants in every single color available — some even twice — and the quality has lasted many wears. "[There's] no problem with fading and all have been through the dryer," they wrote. Snag your own pair of what's sure to be your new go-to lounge pants while they're on sale. Shop the Amazon Essentials Sweatpants in more colors below.

