Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This Cropped Cardigan in Multiple Colors for Spring

Urban CoCo Cropped Cardigan Sweater

amazon.com

While the first hint of warmer temperatures in early spring might allow you to ditch your heavy winter coat, there's still enough of a chill in the air to require light layers. One easy way to ensure you stay warm yet still embrace the budding season is by adding a cardigan sweater to your outfit, and Amazon shoppers say this under-$30 find is a great choice.

The Urban Coco cardigan is just $27, and one of its best features is its three-quarter length sleeves that allow you to stay cooler during the warmer months. Designed to hang open in the front, the sweater doesn't have buttons, which gives it a minimalist look that's still classic thanks to its ribbed sleeves and cropped hem. It's also machine-washable and made from 70 percent viscose and 30 percent polyester.

More than 1,000 shoppers gave the cardigan a perfect rating. "I love this little sweater," wrote one five-star reviewer who added that they like the short length and lightweight fabric—they even purchased it in multiple colors. Another shopper described it as "an updated, chic sweater of great quality."

The reason cardigans are a wardrobe staple is you can basically wear them with anything, and the Urban Coco style is no different. It's available in 19 colors, including neutral, muted, and bright hues, so it's sure to work with lots of pieces you already have in your closet. Plus, you can dress it up with sundresses and sandals just as easily as you can dress it down with T-shirts, jeans, and sneakers.

"I have purchased four of these cardigans for summer and love them," a happy shopper said. However, they also warned that the "classic, tailored" sweater runs small in the sleeves, so you might want to consider sizing up.

Overall, shoppers agree that the cropped cardigan is an ideal weight and style to wear throughout the spring and summer. So shop for one (or a few) in sizes S through XL to wear until it's time to pull out the heavy coats again.

