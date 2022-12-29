Amazon Shoppers Say They Use This Bissell Air Purifier 'Every Night,' and It's 56% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

BISSELL MYair HUB Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for Small Room and Home

Amazon

If you've noticed that you're having difficulty breathing indoors or are sneezing more often than usual, you may be in need of an air purifier. These handy devices help rid your air of allergens, and Amazon shoppers are praising one on-sale model in particular.

Consider the Bissell MyAir Hub Air Purifier, which is currently 56 percent off at Amazon. The air purifier is designed with HEPA and carbon filters that capture and trap up to 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including airborne irritants like dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke, as well as odors. It offers three fan speeds that are whisper-quiet, as well as a night-light option.

The air purifier can be placed in just about any small room, such as bedrooms, offices, nurseries, and dorms. Thanks to its compact size, it can be easily moved from room to room. Plus, it's easy to maintain; just make sure to replace the filters every four months (a change indicator will let you know when it's time for a new filter).

BISSELL MYair HUB Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for Small Room and Home

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell MyAir Hub Air Purifier, $58.92 (orig. $133.89); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about the Bissell air purifier, with many users noting that they use it "every night." Others say that it "helps with allergies and cat odors." One shopper wrote, "I wake up with a clear nose and no itchiness whatsoever," while another maintained, "The air is just left crisp and clean."

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "I am beyond impressed with this air purifier." They explained, "I have been waiting to pull the trigger on one for quite some time and I am so glad I did." They finished off by writing, "I have terrible fall allergies, and this has helped them tremendously."

Head to Amazon to get the Bissell MyAir Hub Air Purifier while it's 56 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.