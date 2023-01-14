Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Wearable Blanket Feels 'Like a Nice, Warm Hug'

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket

People / Michelle Barnes

With the cold season still in full swing, everyone is springing for ways to stay warm — whether that means slipping into a pair of fuzzy socks or wrapping up in a cozy throw blanket. If you're looking for another way to stay warm and comfortable, you might want to snag a wearable blanket.

Have you ever wished you could wear your favorite blanket around the house? Now you can with The Comfy Oversized Wearable Blanket. Known for its stint on Shark Tank, where it was picked up by investor Barbara Corcoran, the concept is all about giving you the coziness of a fluffy blanket while offering a more sensible fit with sleeves, pockets, and a hood.

Its design features soft microfleece material on the outside and fuzzy shearling on the inside that will keep you nice and toasty while lounging around at home or taking a morning walk. Pricing varies by color and size, but you can snag one on sale starting at just $40.

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket

Amazon

Buy It! The Comfy Oversized Microfiber and Shearling Wearable Blanket in Gray, $39.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

The oversized wearable blanket comes in a one-size-fits-all that provides extra room for maximum comfort, making it ideal for most people. It comes in 15 colors, including a few patterns and solid hues. Plus it's machine-washable so it's super easy to care for. The brand recommends washing it with cold water and tumble drying on low separately when needed.

Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the blanket. In fact, it's so popular that it's currently the site's best-selling wearable blanket. It's racked up more than 81,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave how "super soft" and "luxurious" the blanket is. "It's like a weighted blanket. The fleece interior is nice [and] warm without being overwhelming," one five-star reviewer said, adding that "it's like a nice, warm hug."

Another shopper, who owns the customer-loved wearable blanket, also bought one for her husband and wrote, "It is so soft and so warm. With the huge increase in utility cost, we can use these now and turn the thermostat down!"

Add The Comfy Oversized Wearable Blanket to your Amazon cart now while it's still on sale before you pull out your favorite book and curl up on the couch. Shop more colors below.

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket

Amazon

Buy It! The Comfy Oversized Microfiber and Shearling Wearable Blanket in Blush, $42.49 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket

Amazon

Buy It! The Comfy Oversized Microfiber and Shearling Wearable Blanket in Blue, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

