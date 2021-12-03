Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Space Heater 'Warms Up the Room in Seconds'—and It's on Sale

Portable Electric Space Heater, Ceramic Heater with Thermostat

amazon.com

Whether you're at home or at work, staying warm is the name of the game throughout the winter. A great first step is always turning on your heat, but sometimes even the best systems don't warm your spaces quite the way you would like. Other than adding layers, you might be in the market for an additional winter weather tool. With more than 33,000 five-star ratings, this portable space heater is the best-selling option on Amazon.

When shopping for a space heater, the ability of the heater to quickly and safely warm a space are two of the most important factors for many shoppers—and the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater delivers. At 6.2 inches by 7 inches by 9.2 inches, the 120 volt ceramic space heater is designed from flame-retardant material and includes an automatic shutoff should it overheat or tip over. Plus, it warms rooms quickly, according to shoppers.

To buy: $37 (orig. $40); amazon.com.

"Do not allow the small size of this heater fool you," wrote one of the 4,500 five-star reviewers. "This little thing can crank some heat… It's an excellent heater for the price. It has a thermostat button so that you can lower the heat output depending on your comfort level. It is good for an office, dorm room, house bedroom, or a living room space. This little thing is very versatile. It even has a knock over feature where it shuts off if it's not in the upright position."

When using the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, there are plenty of options at your fingertips, including choosing whether you would like the heater to warm your space slowly at 750 watts or more quickly at 1,500 watts. You can also opt to set the heater to warm a space of up to 200 square feet to a specific temperature that can range from 0 degrees Fahrenheit to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the temperature is reached, the heater will turn off automatically before turning back on, should the warmth in the room diminish.

"It works perfectly," added another shopper, who titled their review "Must have!" They continued, "I love the safety feature, and [it] warms up the room in seconds."

The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater can be used both indoors and outdoors, and it also includes a fan if you're looking to blow cool instead of hot air. Shop it while the sale is live, and feel warmer at home or at work.