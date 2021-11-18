Amazon Shoppers Say This Artificial Christmas Tree Is Already an 'Unbelievable Bargain'—and It's $265 Off Now

National Tree Company 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Downswept Christmas Tree

amazon.com

For many people, one of the most storied traditions of any Christmas season is putting up the Christmas tree. This could mean a visit to a Christmas tree farm to find and cut down a tree that matches a vision. Or it could mean sourcing an artificial tree that reminds you of the real thing, with one key difference: artificial Christmas trees can be used year after year. To simplify your search, Amazon shoppers are pointing to this tree as an ″unbelievable bargain″—and they're right, especially now that you can save up to $265.

The Full Downswept Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree by the National Tree Company is 7.5 feet tall when fully assembled, and it's also available in 4.5 feet, 6.5 feet, and 7 feet. To ensure it meets the brand's "feel real" declaration, the tree includes "hundreds of individually crafted branch tips" to create the appearance of a hefty and full Christmas tree.

To buy: $323 (was $588); amazon.com.

"We have always bought a real tree but recently decided we no longer wanted to go through the hassle of searching for 'the perfect tree' to lug it home and inherit the task of watering it and vacuuming pine needles every day," wrote one shopper who titled their five-star review "Unbelievable Bargain." They continued, "After checking other brands and sorting through some non-authentic reviews on other trees we decided to take a gamble on this one and I am glad we did."

The same shopper noted that the artificial Christmas tree is "worth every penny" due to the high quality materials that make it look natural. "For the price, you cannot go wrong!"

Although the faux Douglas Fir is not pre-lit, the branches are specially designed to offer plenty of room and strength for you to add lights and ornaments during your annual tree decorating festivities. Plus, the Full Downswept Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree does include a metal base that the tree sits inside, so you only need to add a tree skirt.

"If you're shopping for an artificial tree, this is the one," added another five-star reviewer. "We've had real trees for 32 years, just got this one as it's...time. It's incredibly realistic. Looks and feels real. I see being able to use this for many years to come. I have seen many, many, many artificial trees in stores these last few years, nothing I ever saw looks as good as this one."

When your tree arrives, plan to set aside up to 60 minutes to unfold your new artificial tree's branches before you begin decorating to make sure it settles to maximum fullness. Then get ready to enjoy your hypoallergenic and fire-resistant Christmas tree for years to come. Shop it while the trees are in stock and the sale is live.