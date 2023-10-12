Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these colorful oven mitts that are less than $20 for Prime Day: 'I feel totally confident that I will not get burned'

Anyone who's been burned grabbing a hot rack off the grill or pan out of the oven knows that oven mitts are essential. While most folks opt for flame retardant cloth designs, I'm here to tell you that you need these KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts from Amazon. They are much better than regular fabric options, and Amazon shoppers agree.

Available in 15 of KitchenAid's signature vibrant shades (many of which are on sale for Prime Day right now), these Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts have 4.8 out of 5 stars and hundreds of rave reviews from satisfied shoppers impressed with how well they work.

"Best oven mitts ever!" one shopper titled their review. They added, "I have never had oven mitts that I can use and feel totally confident that I will not get burned."

Another shopper wrote, "I will never get other oven mitts again, these are the best, hands down."

As someone who cooks almost every night of the week, I can say that these Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts are absolutely essential. They're one of the few items in my kitchen I use daily, and they're truly one of the best investments I've ever made.

Now that many of these Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts are on sale in different colors, I'm definitely buying a second set to have handy in case my current ones wear out. If you don't want to burn yourself while cooking, add a set to your Amazon cart. You will not regret this purchase.

