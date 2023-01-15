Amazon Shoppers with Allergies Call This Air Purifier a 'Blessing,' and It's on Sale

Amy Schulman
·2 min read

Germ Guardian Air Purifier
Germ Guardian Air Purifier

People / Tyler Roeland

If you've noticed that you're sneezing and coughing while you're indoors, you may benefit from an air purifier. These handy devices trap everything from allergens to odors, making it easier to breathe indoors.

Consider snagging the Germ Guardian Air Purifier while it's on sale at Amazon. The top-rated three-in-one device is equipped with a true HEPA filter that captures up to 99.97 percent of germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The UV light inside actually kills airborne viruses, like influenza, staph, and rhinovirus, sanitizing the air as it works. Plus, it filters and circulates out new air every 60 minutes, so the room will be left constantly feeling fresh.

Along with fighting germs and capturing dust and allergens, the air purifier also works to reduce odors from pets, smoke, and cooking thanks to the activated charcoal filter. It's also wonderfully quiet — even on the highest setting — so you can sleep and go about your day undisturbed by the device. And since it's relatively small and sleek, it won't take up much room, whether you place it in the bedroom or office. Shoppers can choose from two colors, including black and white.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier
Germ Guardian Air Purifier

Amazon

Buy It! Germ Guardian Air Purifier, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

More than 42,000 Amazon customers have given the device a five-star rating. Reviewers with allergies call it a "blessing" while others note that they can "tell a difference" within a week. One user said, "I'll be buying one for every room," while another added, "My allergies are much better when I sleep or relax in the room."

A third five-star reviewer shared, "Within five minutes, the air smelled much cleaner! Within 30 minutes, I noticed that I could breathe easier!" They explained that they suffer from allergies year round, adding, "I have had several air purifiers over the years, [and] I highly recommend this one."

Head to Amazon to get the Germ Guardian Air Purifier while it's on sale.

