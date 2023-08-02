Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Sweat-Resistant Bra the “Most Comfortable” They’ve Ever Owned

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Get the wire-free bra that’s “great for hot weather” while it’s just $29.

Getty Images

If you live in an area that’s been experiencing extreme heat recently, you’ve most likely discovered the importance of moisture-wicking undergarments. Rather than feeling uncomfortable in your skin for hours on end, it’s worth adding a sweat-resistant bra or two to your summer wardrobe. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found the perfect breathable option that happens to be on sale starting at $29.

Made from a blend of nylon and elastane, Warner’s Play It Cool Wirefree Bra has lightly padded cups with the brand’s signature cooling lining that’s designed to wick away moisture. It also has front-adjustable straps that you can wear normally or convert into a racerback design, as well as a hook-and-eye closure in the back and a thin band under the bust. The bra comes in four neutral colors and sizes 34A through 40C (along with D-cup options in band sizes 36 and 38).

Amazon

$44

$29

Buy on Amazon

In the bra’s Amazon reviews, plenty of shoppers confirmed that it does indeed live up to its name. One said the bra is “very comfortable and great for hot weather,” since it “handles sweat much better than regular bras.” A second shopper said they get “boob sweat in the summer or when shoveling/working out in the winter, and this helps tremendously.” Plus, a 63-year-old reviewer described the fit as “lightweight, dry, [and] not sweaty at all,” calling it the “most comfortable bra” they’ve ever owned.

Tons of fans raved about the bra’s fit and feel, too. One person said they “hit the gold mine with this bra,” since the “cups fit just perfectly” and the “fabric is soft and of high quality,” while another confirmed the bra “works under most tops flawlessly” and is “easy to adjust from regular to racerback” to accommodate a range of necklines.

When it comes to caring for the undergarment, most shoppers opted to machine wash it and lay it flat to dry. One reviewer who followed this method said the bra washes “beautifully” and kept its shape over time, while a second shopper confirmed the bra maintained its quality “even after several washings.” Especially in this heat, that’s music to our sweaty ears.

Don’t let an uncomfortable, heat-trapping bra be the reason you stay inside during these final precious weeks of summer. Instead, grab the top-rated Warner’s Play It Cool Wirefree Bra while it’s on sale for less than $30 at Amazon.

Read the original article on InStyle.