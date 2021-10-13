Amazon Shoppers Say This $37 Oversized Sweater Is “Even Softer” Than More Expensive Ones in Their Closet

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the endless number of product pages in Amazon's fashion department, the retailer's best-sellers charts are a less stressful place to start. They have curated lists for virtually every fashion category you can think of, and this season, we're keeping an eye on the sweaters section. Holding a spot in the top 10, the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater is the perfect everyday knit for fall, and it's on sale for $37.

Available in 23 colors and patterns, the crewneck sweater is made from a blend of viscose and nylon with ribbing sewn into the fabric. It has drop shoulders, tighter fabric around the cuffs and the hemline, and slits on the sides. You can wear it casually with jeans or leggings, or dress it up with dark denim or a skirt and tights.

Anrabess sweater

Courtesy

Shop now: $37 (Originally $50), amazon.com

In the reviews section, tons of shoppers compared this affordable Amazon sweater to more expensive brands. "This sweater is amazing," one wrote. "I have a Free People one that looks exactly the same. Except that one is $100. This is even softer than the Free People one. Incredible! Will order in other colors."

You can't beat a $37 sweater that customers prefer to options that are three times the price. And the best part is that the brand makes tons of other super popular sweaters on Amazon. The Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric-Hem Sweater happens to be the number one best-seller, and it's also on sale right now.

You can choose from 29 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XL. The popular turtleneck sweater is made from a blend of viscose and nylon that one shopper calls "comfier than cashmere." It has drop shoulders, angled ribbing sewn into the fabric, and an asymmetric hemline that's shorter in the front and longer in the back.

Anrabess sweater

Courtesy

Shop now: $30 (Originally $53), amazon.com

These best-selling sweaters won't stay on sale for long, so we recommend grabbing your favorites before it's too late and checking out all of Amazon's best-selling sweaters here.