Amazon Shoppers Say This $27 Woven Straw Purse Looks So Expensive in Person

When it comes to summer style, there are a few essentials that can be worn over and over again. There’s the airy t-shirt dress that basically functions as a second skin since it’s easy to pair with any shoe or accessory. There’s the comfortable sandal that can be worn for everything from grocery store runs to vacations that require lots of walking. And then there’s the straw-woven rattan purse that looks just as good in person as it does on your Instagram feed.

But because the style is so popular, this trendy purse style often comes with a hefty price tag. However, this $27 Amazon find is an exception.

The Natural Neo Rattan Purse is an affordable alternative to all of the pricier woven bags you’ve probably seen online, but didn’t buy because of the cost. Don’t worry, though — the lack of digits on the price tag doesn’t translate to a lack of quality in real life. In fact, shoppers say it looks and feels like an expensive designer purse.

“As soon as I opened it I was in love,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The quality is absolutely perfect and it is so beautiful. Looks so much more expensive than it is.”

Among the nearly 1,300 reviews, shoppers consistently pointed out how easy it is to wear this purse with anything they already have in their closets — whether that’s casual linen shorts, beach cover-ups, or even sneakers. The versatility of the straw satchel is presumably what has so many shoppers hooked.

Because the minimalist, casual design matches with basically everything, you can wear the compact bag on the go without worrying about how it looks. The lightweight finish makes it a bona fide hit for errands or quick trips outside the house. Plus, it’s the perfect size to fit all of your essentials — like your keys, phone, wallet (though the purse includes a few card slots to save space), and some hand sanitizer — without being bulky or cumbersome.

“This has definitely been my staple for outfits this summer,” wrote one shopper. “I get so many compliments on it all the time, totally worth the price! Some companies sell these for hundreds of dollars, if you purchase this one here nobody can even tell the difference.”

Below, shop this adorable under-$30 purse so you can step up your summer style without weighing down your wallet.

Buy It! Natural Neo Handwoven Round Rattan Bag, $26.99; amazon.com

