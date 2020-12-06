Amazon Shoppers Say These $24 Memory Foam Slippers Are So Comfortable It Feels Like They’re ‘Walking on Clouds’

Amazon

With the holidays right around the corner and freezing temperatures on the way, cozy nights at home are on the horizon for many of us. While you might not be reaching for your favorite shoes as you lounge around the house, you don’t have to walk around barefoot on your hard, cold floors.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend investing in a pair of the Coface Plush Memory Foam Slippers, which they say will keep your feet warm, comfortable, and supported. The cute slippers are made with a plush furry material that is super soft on your feet, but what really sets them apart is the cushioned memory foam insole that customers say is so comfortable it feels like you’re “walking on clouds.”

They also provide ample arch support and a non-slip, textured outsole that provides excellent traction — so you can keep wearing them if you have to run outside to pick up a delivery order or take out the trash. Over 700 customers have given the house shoes an impressive 4.4-star rating, with many raving about how cute, comfortable, and lightweight they are.

Buy It! Coface Plush Memory Foam Slippers, $23.59–$23.99; amazon.com

“I am loving these fuzzy slippers,” said one shopper. “They are definitely comfortable due to the rubber foam base. They remind me of the expensive athletic slides but with faux fur across the top. These are some fashionable house slippers.”

“Love these! So super soft and the fit is great,” wrote another. “They aren’t too loose in the front so my feet don't slip out. But the souls are so so soft!! It is like walking around with pillows on my feet. I absolutely love them. These are perfect indoor slippers when you have harder floors, tile, wood, or marble, which can seriously make my feet ache. With these, the aching feet are no more!”

Most shoppers said they fit true to size, but according to the brand, the slippers may feel snug at first and will comfortably mold to your feet after a few wears. There are 12 easy-to-match colors available, and did we mention they’re affordable too? At just $24, you can shop a pair for yourself and a friend (they make a great holiday gift!) without breaking the bank.

