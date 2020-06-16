Amazon Shoppers Say These $14 Sunglasses Feel Just Like Expensive Pairs

While purchasing a quality pair of sunglasses usually requires a splurge, Amazon is changing the game with its affordable yet durable options for summer. The retailer carries a vast amount of stylish, shopper-approved frames, and these polarized, mirrored sunglasses from Wearpro are no exception — plus, they are truly a steal at just $14 a pair.

Featuring a metal frame and polarized lenses, these shades were made for the avid outdoorsman. They block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and reduce the impact of distracting glares from flat surfaces, such as bodies of water, the hood of your car, or the road while driving.

Amazon shoppers are stocking up on several styles for the hot days ahead, claiming the shades last just as long ( and are just as comfortable!) as pairs from more expensive brands. Thanks to the lightweight feel and trendy look, the Wearpro sunnies have become a staple for nearly 1,000 five-star reviewers.

amazon

Buy It! Wearpro Polarized UV Protection Sunglasses, $13.99; amazon.com

“Most sunglasses feel and look too bulky, but these are amazing,” wrote one shopper. “They are really lightweight so they don't leave an impression on your nose when you take them off — you really just forget you're wearing them. The polarized glasses make the view so much more crisp and nice, and it’s comparable to my husband's Oakley’s.”

“I’ve ordered four pair of these glasses and I love them,” wrote another. “The first pair lasted a good year and a half from traveling to Australia and back. Even through lots of grit and sand, they stayed clean and resistant. Then, my second pair I wore every single day for a year on hikes and beach trips, and they still had the same resilience. I just bought two more in case I lose another pair! I love them that much!!!”

Head over to Amazon and take your pick from several color options, including classic black and leopard print, for just $14 per pair.

