Amazon sheds 18,000 jobs in biggest cut back in its history

Amazon

Amazon is to shed 18,000 jobs in the biggest round of cuts in its history as big tech companies brace for the global economic slowdown.

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s chief executive, confirmed the scale of the layoffs on Thursday morning, blaming the “uncertain economy” and over-hiring during the pandemic.

The online retailer said jobs would go across its “stores” business, which includes its online retail division and its bricks and mortar shops. Digital sales have slowed since Covid restrictions eased, while the company's newly launched high street shops have failed to crack the hold of traditional brands on shoppers.

It will also cut back on its internal technology teams. Mr Jassy also confirmed redundancies in its hardware business, which includes its Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers team, and its books division.

Employees will be told if their jobs are at risk on January 18. The cuts include teams in Europe, the company said.

Mr Jassy said companies were no longer “in heavy people expansion mode this year” amid the economic gloom. He said the company would focus on “simplification” to figure out “what matters most to customers”.

Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.Com Inc - David Ryder/Bloomberg

In recent years, Amazon has spent billions and hired tens of thousands of people amid a surge in demand for online shopping during the pandemic.



It also splurged cash on innovation, with thousands working on its Alexa artificial intelligence and smart speakers alone. The company expanded into grocery shops, in a challenge to high street stores such as Tesco.

However, while Alexa has proved popular with consumers it has largely failed to recoup its investment for Amazon. The company’s grocery stores have also failed to crack the hold of traditional brands on shoppers.

Amazon was among the worst hit companies in a rout of technology valuations last year. It shed $200bn in a record breaking one-day loss in October after telling the stock market it expected growth to slow.

Amazon employs more than 1.6 million people worldwide, so the job cuts announced on Thursday only make up a small fraction of its staff. The majority of these are staff in its fulfilment centres or logistics divisions, including many casual or seasonal workers.

Tech companies have been rapidly changing tack after hiring too rapidly during the pandemic. Last year, Facebook cut 13pc of staff while Elon Musk’s Twitter more than halved its headcount.

Valuations across big tech companies fell last year. Amazon’s share fell roughly 50pc in 2022, making it worth about $870bn.