Amazon is serving up Reviewed-approved kitchen deals this spring

It's springtime, shop deals on Reviewed-approved small appliances on Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Even when they equip our kitchens with new ways to save money, small appliances are pricey. That's why we always take note when our favorite small appliances go on sale. This spring, Amazon is running a standout selection of sales on some of our all-time favorite kitchen appliances.

Shop kitchen deals at Amazon

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Shop kitchen deals on must-have items like air fryers, tea kettles and more on Amazon. Reinvent your kitchen without blowing the bank vault. Save as much as $100 on the ooni Karu Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, and save $274 on the All-Clad Non-Stick Cookware Set.

►Amazon deals: Score major savings on iRobot, Apple, Keurig and Samsung

1. Susteas Stove Top Whistling Tea Kettle

Get a tea kettle that calls out when it's boiling.

Whether genmaicha or Yunnan black, tasty tea starts with a good tea-kettle. If you're after a new kettle to put on the fire, the Susteas Stove Top Whistling Tea Kettle is ready to help. Susteas won our top slot on our list of the best tea kettles. We were impressed with its unlined steel construction, heat proof touch zones and its undeniable good looks. Get it for 20% off right now on Amazon, and take advantage of the on-screen coupon for an extra 10% off.

$36 at Amazon (Save $14)

2. Instant Pot Instant Milk Frother

Make perfect micro foam.

If you crave cafe-grade microfoam and breve cappuccinos in the comfort of your own kitchen, then take a look at Instant Pot's Instant Milk Frother. Our tests found the Instant Pot Instant Frother to be the best in its class for home kitchen milk frothers. Currently on sale for 20% off at Amazon, now is a great time to invest.

$40 at Amazon (Save $10)

3. Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX

Dice food with ease.

Slice up some roughage, throw in some berries. The Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX swept our tests to become our top blender of 2023. With lots of handy features, and a long-charge battery that ensures you can blend margaritas by the pool, it's a great buy. The Cuisinart EvolutionX is currently on sale for 10% off on Amazon.

Story continues

$72 at Amazon (Save $8)

►Related: We found tons of Reviewed-approved appliances on sale at Amazon—shop Winix, GE and Keurig

4. ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

Ease your feet.

Invest in a standing desk and find the balls of your feet perpetually aching? There's a hack. Get a good floor mat. The ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat outperformed all other floor mats we tested to provide the best ergonomic comfort to keep you going hour after hour. The ComfiLife Floor Mat is currently on sale for 15% off, don't miss it.

$72 at Amazon (Save $13)

5. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

An air fryer that can fit more.

Fry healthier with the power of convection. Air fryers have become all the rage over the last few years. Capable of delivering crispy fried foods with healthier doses of oil, these appliances can revolutionize cooking habits. We gave the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL an Editor's Choice award for its perfect french fries, that consistently out-yummed the competition.

$152 on Amazon (Save $152)

6. Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

The finest fry you can buy.

Our overall favorite air fryer of 2023 is also currently on sale. The Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer took our top spot for a number of great features, including steam modes and sous vide. The Ninja pumped out crispy, evenly golden and brown fries that were as dreamy to nosh on as fries from a real fryer. The Ninja is currently 20% off.

$160 at Amazon (Save $40)

7. Cuisinart 14 Cup Food Processor

Dice more.

A great food processor will do the chopping for you. The Cuisinart 14 Cup Food Processor is the best we've had a chance to use. With a blade that will lop veggies apart like a world class chef, and a volume that's generous enough for even the largest vats of soup, it'll make itself useful to any home chef. Right now the DFP-14BCNY is on sale for 28% off.

$180 at Amazon (Save $70)

8. Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven

Air fry and toast from the same appliance.

Air fryers have innovated kitchens. These days getting an air fryer doesn't mean you have to invest in a discrete stand-alone appliance for your counter. The Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven is the best air fryer toaster oven combo we've tried. With digital controls that can preheat and prep your cook jobs, this combo unit should prove simple enough to integrate into your daily kitchen habits.

$253 at Amazon (Save $47)

9. ooni Karu 12 – Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven

As versatile as your pizza taste.

Charred crust and scorched plum tomatoes make for a delicious pizza and for that, you need a great pizza oven. The ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven burns both wood and coal, making it appealing to users that want both classic wood-fired pizzas and the ease of coal. We liked the ooni Karu so much we put it on our list of the best pizza ovens on Amazon. Right now it's 25% off, meaning you get to save a clean $100.

$300 on Amazon (Save $100)

10. All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

The finest anodized non-stick cookware set we've had the chance to test.

Non-stick cookware is one of those things that once you get used to you won't come back from. We've tested a lot of non-stick pots and pans, and the All-Clad E785SC64 Cookware Set is so good it made our pick for the 11 best non-stick sets. The set includes ten pots and pans made of anodized non-stick aluminum and stainless steel components. This ten pack of cookware is pricey, so get it while it's on sale for 46% off.

$326 at Amazon (Save $274)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kitchen deals: Shop the best blenders, pizza ovens and more at Amazon