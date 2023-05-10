Which Amazon Services Are Worth the Money?

CHUYN / iStock.com

Amazon is a household name due to its convenience in shopping, along with providing additional services such as TV and movie streaming, e-books and so much more.

With all of its options for consumers, GOBankingRates compared four Amazon services to see if they’re worth the money.

Amazon Prime Video

An Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually for an individual, includes a Prime Video subscription (or you can get it separately for $8.99 per month).

Prime Video has stealthily been creeping up in inventory, quality and content in streaming services for some time now. According to CordCuttersNews.com, it offers some major benefits, such as original programming, like the award winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” as well as live “Thursday Night Football” and WNBA games.

Many shows that run on other networks eventually become available on Prime Video, as well, and it allows users to download offline, create multiple viewer profiles, and rent or buy movies and TV shows. You can also stack on and manage other streaming services through your Prime membership, such as HBO Max, Starz and Showtime, though you do pay additionally for each one.

Competitor Netflix has long been a leader in both original and popular streaming content, with such award winning and original shows as “Ozark” and “Beef,” even with recent drops in stock prices. Netflix’s plans start as low as $6.99 per month, with ads, and go up to a premium subscription at $19.99 per month. The higher the tier, the more users you can have on one account, and at the premium tier you also get Netflix Spatial Audio, which enables a theater-like sound experience in a home theater.

PC Magazine ultimately declares Netflix the winner over Amazon by a hair, due to “to innovative features and awesome originals.” However, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership, then you could certainly save money on streaming entertainment by not paying for other memberships.

Amazon Prime

Most people know that one of the biggest perks of Amazon Prime is free one- and two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of products, with a great return policy too. As mentioned above, for either $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, you can get an Amazon Prime subscription and save on all kinds of deliveries. Additionally, Amazon Prime offers discounts on its memberships to students, to people with EBT cards, and to people on Medicaid, according to PC Magazine.

Enter the big-box retailer Walmart, which rolled out Walmart+ in 2020. This service is a bit cheaper than Prime at $12.95 per month or $98 per year. With this service, registered members can get free unlimited same-day grocery delivery from their local Walmart (with a $35 minimum order); free pickup of returned items from your home; free shipping on other non-grocery products without a minimum order; fuel savings on over 14,000 locations around the U.S. and the ability to earn Walmart rewards on every purchase.

Both services are great, and both offer a 30 day free-trial period, but it’s a bit like comparing apples to oranges. Amazon has a wider selection of products and doesn’t require a shopper to be local to get discounts. A Walmart+ user will have to do the bulk of all of their shopping and gas purchases at Walmart to make the membership worthwhile, but if that is your primary place of shopping, it could be a great deal.

Ultimately, a Prime membership will save you money on all kinds of shipping (not to mention saving you trips to a physical store). So if you order frequently, it’s definitely worth it.

Audible Audiobooks

Audible is Amazon’s audiobook arm, where members get one book credit for $14.95 per month, which is often less than the cost of the book otherwise, and is redeemable for literally anything in the Audible database. Or, for $7.95 per month, listeners get access to a more limited selection of books, plus podcasts, sleep tracks and meditation tracks. Audible also often offers a three-credits discount, bringing the cost down to more like $11-$12 per credit, as well as other sales and discounts periodically throughout the year and offers a 30-day free trial.

Competitor Scribd gives Audible a run for its money, and is available on all the same Apple or Android devices with a 30-day free trial. Scribd’s subscription is $11.99 per month, but rather than giving you only one credit, subscribers have unlimited access to the app’s wide database of books, magazines, podcasts and sheet music. The problem is that many bestsellers will take a while to become available, long after they are up on Audible. So as for which is better, it depends on how you’re using your service — to get the latest and greatest new releases, or to be open to books (as well as magazines and podcasts) of all kinds.

Finally, there’s Libby, a free app that makes audiobooks, podcasts and music available to listeners by connecting them with local libraries through a system called Overdrive. Libraries that have Overdrive can allow library members to access audiobooks for free. But libraries are also only allowed a certain number of licenses for each book, and thus wait times can run long. But you can’t get any better than free!

Ultimately, Audible is not the cheapest or likely the best option among audiobooks out there.

Kindle Unlimited

Amazon touts its Kindle Unlimited (KU) plan as a great deal, because you can borrow up to 20 KU titles at a time, plus magazines. Because Kindle is available as a free app, you also don’t need to own a Kindle device, but can access it on any smart device such as a phone, tablet or even by computer.

It sounds like an excellent deal, but according to MakeUseOf, there’s one big catch: Its millions of titles are predominantly self-published books, and a few items of classic literature. There’s nothing wrong with self-publishing, except that many of these books don’t go through the editing or vetting process that traditional publishing requires, meaning that you might find as many duds as you do gems. MakeUseOf also points out that many self-published books sell for very little already, some as low as 99 cents, thus you’d have to read quite a lot of KU books to make the $9.99 per month fee worth it.

However, according to a rep from Amazon Books, Kindle Unlimited does include titles from leading publishers including HarperCollins, Macmillan, Hachette, and Simon & Schuster, and regularly adds new books from popular and bestselling authors to the catalog. Additionally, KU gives customers access to more than 4 million digital titles, including audiobooks, comics, and current magazines.

So, there are definitely pros and cons, but this is one service where you might consider using either Audible, Scribd or the Overdrive/Libby app through your local library instead.

