Amazon sells real diamond earrings — studs start at just $60

Amazon always seems to amaze people with the sheer variety of things you can purchase on the site. From the very weird to the practical, there is no shortage of gems to discover. Speaking of, diamond jewelry is one of the more surprising items that you can grab on Amazon — specifically diamond studs.

While it’s not at all surprising that the retailer sells costume jewelry, its selection of genuine, high-quality diamonds is not to be missed.

Amazon carries brands like Olive & Hill Fine Jewelry, Diamond Wish, Fifth and Fine among others, including its in-house brand, Amazon Collection. Obviously, you’ll want to read the fine print on all products to ensure you’re purchasing real, top-quality, responsibly-sourced diamonds, but Amazon makes it easy.

You can filter your search to include your price range and setting metal, as well as the diamond’s weight, color, cut and clarity all on the left side of Amazon’s website. If you just want to virtually window shop, have fun checking out all of the luxury options that include diamond earrings for more than $22,000.

Below, get all of the details on six pairs of diamond studs that range from $59 to $855. Whether you want to treat yourself or a loved one to a pair, you can’t go wrong. Diamonds are timeless, and these earrings will be enjoyed for a lifetime. Plus, all of these pairs arrive before Christmas!

Total weight: 1/4 ct

Set in sterling silver

100 percent naturally mined and conflict-free diamonds

Total weight: 0.2 ct

Set in 14K white gold

Ethically-sourced diamonds, certified by the American Gemological Society

Total weight: 1/2 ct

Set in white or yellow gold

Comes with a lifetime warranty and 30 day money-back guarantee

Total weight: 0.33 ct

Set in white gold

Conflict-free diamonds and the earrings are made in the USA

Total weight: 0.5 ct

Set in yellow gold

100 percent natural and conflict-free diamonds

Total weight: 1 ct

Set in 14k white or yellow gold

100 percent natural and conflict-free diamonds

