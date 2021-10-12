Amazon Secretly Launched a Fall Sweater Sale, and We Found the 8 Best Options for $30 or Less

Private label sweater sale

One of the best-kept Amazon secrets is that the retailer has its own in-house fashion labels that make trendy pieces at affordable prices. This season, Amazon's fashion brands like Lark & Ro, Amazon Essentials, and Daily Ritual released tons of sweaters in both classic silhouettes and statement shapes. And the best part is that you can already get many of these customer-loved fall sweaters on sale for $30 or less.

We sorted through Amazon's sweater sale and found the eight best knits to shop before they sell out, including everyday crewnecks, oversized pullovers, and cozy cardigans. Keep scrolling through to check out our favorite fall sweaters on sale for $30 or less at Amazon.

Shop Fall Sweaters on Sale

It doesn't get more fall-like than a simple sweater in a rich jewel tone, and this burgundy Lark & Ro Long-Sleeve Crewneck Side-Slit Sweater perfectly fits the bill. It's made from a soft blend of viscose and polyester with ribbing around the collar, cuffs, and hemline and subtle slits on the sides. You can choose from sizes XS through XL, and it comes in six additional colors.

"I love the feel and fit of this sweater," one reviewer wrote. "It's got enough stretch to make it comfortable, but it holds its shape and is very flattering. I love how soft it is as well. I'm considering buying another one in a different color because I love it [that much]!"

For colder temperatures, consider adding the Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Roll-Neck Sweater to your wardrobe. It's made from 100 percent cotton, and it comes in 10 colors and patterns. The sweater has a high neckline and ribbing around the cuffs and hemline for extra flair. You can either wear it on its own or layer it under a blazer or jacket.

"This sweater is cute and cozy with a thick weave and a flattering silhouette," a shopper said. "The rolled neck can be adjusted a bit to your height preference, which is nice, and I like the ribbing on the cuffs and hem. It isn't super fitted, but it isn't baggy either. I like solid-colored sweaters, and this is a nice, solid black that doesn't look boring, and can be dressed up with jewelry or a scarf."

If you could use a new cardigan, the Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan is the way to go. It comes in 10 colors, each made from a mix of cotton, polyester, acrylic, and elastane. The sweater has subtle puff sleeves, a deep V-neckline, three buttons down the front, and ribbing knit into the fabric throughout the entire piece.

"The quality of the cardigan felt so nice and thick and soft," a customer shared. "I was excited to add it to my fall wardrobe and was so pleasantly surprised by how much I'm enjoying it. The stitching looks well done, and I expect it to last through several cold seasons for me."

These incredible prices won't last for long, so be sure to grab your favorite Amazon sweaters while they're on sale for $30 or less, and check out the entire selection of deals here.