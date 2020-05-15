Amazon Scoops Six Films For Direct to Streaming Release in India

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon Prime Video has snagged what had been one of the most anticipated theatrical movies of India’s summer release calendar – Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment’s U.K. and India-set “Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer.” The film is a biopic of a mathematical genius with Vidya Balan (“Tumhari Sulu”) in the title role, co-starring Sanya Malhotra (“Dangal”), and directed by Anu Menon (“Waiting”).

The film is one of six additions to its direct-to-streaming line up. The additions star some of India’s top female acting talent, including Jyotika, Keerthy Suresh and Aditi Rao Hydari and span five languages.

On Thursday, Amazon revealed that “Gulabo Sitabo,” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, would bypass a theatrical release and premiere directly on the service. The six new titles will similarly bow directly on the service, as cinemas remain shuttered across India due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Streaming first is Tamil-language courtroom drama “Ponmagal Vandhal,” starring Jyotika (“Jackpot”), that will debut May 29, followed by Hindi-language dramatic comedy “Gulabo Sitabo” on June 12. Next up is Telugu and Tamil-language thriller “Penguin,” starring Keerthy Suresh (“Mahanati”) that will premiere June 19. Kannada-language crime thriller “Law,” starring debutante Ragini Chandran and Siri Prahlad (“Ondu Shikariya Kathe”) follows on June 26.

Kannada-language comedy “French Biryani,” starring popular comedian Danish Sait (“Humble Politician Nograj”) as a rickshaw driver on a road trip with a French tourist played by Sal Yusuf (“Take Off”), bows July 24.

Malayalam-language genre-bender “Soofiyum Sujathayum” that combines elements of musicals, thrillers and romances, stars Aditi Rao Hydari (“Chekka Chivantha Vaanam”) and Jayasurya (“Anveshanam”). No streaming date has yet been announced for this or for “Human Computer.”

“Prime Video with its deep penetration in India, with viewership across over 4,000 towns and cities, and its world-wide reach in more than 200 countries and territories, will give a large global release footprint to these films,” said Gaurav Gandhi, director and country GM, Amazon Prime Video India.

