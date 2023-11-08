Amazon says cuts jobs in music streaming unit

Reuters Videos

STORY: Chef Omar Ben Hammou found opening his Berlin seafood restaurant tough enough amid the global health crisis. Then Russia invaded Ukraine; basic foodstuffs became more expensive, interest rates started climbing and a labor shortage set in.Now he faces another blow: Germany’s government plans to end hospitality tax breaks put into place during lockdowns. "We have more expensive products, we have less labor force, and now we have to raise prices. But if we raise prices people complain and they leave bad reviews. So what should we do, just close? Just close and, you know, do something else or we just raise the prices and, you know, let's move on. /// So I think we're still in a very dangerous spot.”To support the industry during health crisis restrictions, the government slashed value-added tax (VAT) for food at restaurants to 7%.But that is due to rise back up to 19% by the end of the year.Along Berlin’s river, assistant manager Christin Kaminska says that this change will be reflected in her restaurant's menu. “By updating the menu once a year, so to speak, we are planning a 20% increase on the food. And of course we have to use this to offset rising accommodation costs. In this way, we can also guarantee that we can offer our employees contracts with higher pay scales. In these times, of course, you also have to make sure that you can somehow keep your employees. Food costs are rising, everything is rising. We have to pass that on.”And there are fears that price hikes could keep potential customers at home. The fiscally-focused FDP party, which has control of the finance ministry in a three-way coalition, said it would cost $3.5 billion to keep the tax break going in 2024. Managing director of the German hotel and restaurant association DEHOGA Ingrid Hartges explained what this could mean for hospitality. “We also conducted a survey, according to which 12,000 businesses said they would then give up, they would then close because they see no prospects. And I think you have to take that very seriously at a time when there are no queues of business founders."The question is whether German restaurants are still struggling - or have recovered well enough from the health crisis to withstand having the tax break removed.