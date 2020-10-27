Amazon Reviewers Say This Heated Mattress Pad Is Perfect for Cold Winter Nights — and It’s 45% Off Today

Amazon

A great mattress can be a game-changer for improving the quality of your sleep, but if you’re not in the market for such a big-ticket purchase, a mattress pad can be just as effective (while costing much less). If you struggle to fall asleep as the weather outside gets colder, a heated mattress pad could be just what you need — and this one is on sale for just $50 right now.

The Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Queen Heated Mattress Pad is engineered to heat every square inch of your mattress without emitting harmful radiation. The dual-control system allows users to customize the temperature of both halves of the mattress pad — which will come in handy if you share a bed with someone who prefers to stay cool while they sleep — while remote control operation and a 12.5-foot power cord make it even more user-friendly. The mattress pad is ordinarily priced at $90, which is super reasonable for something so high-tech, but its current markdown makes it that much more enticing.

Reviewers say the mattress pad is so well-made that they can’t feel any lumps or bumps from its internal heating mechanism. “I like a fluffy bed and this really provides good padding,” a reviewer wrote. “Before I go to bed, I preheat for 20 minutes and when I get in it is nice and warm.”

Other shoppers say it provides the perfect amount of warmth, adding that they recommend keeping the heat on for about an hour if you want it to last through the night. “It doesn’t feel like it’s burning at your skin, nor does it dry out your skin either,” another said. “I absolutely love this, it’s helped me sleep more comfortably during the cold winters!”

Grab the queen mattress pad for a whopping 45 percent off now. If you’re searching for a different size, check out the Degrees of Comfort twin and king mattress pads, both of which are also marked down as part of this limited-time deal.

