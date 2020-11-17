Amazon Revealed Its Customers’ Most-Loved Beauty Products — and Prices Start at Just $3

365mm/Stocksy/Adobe Stock
Prime Day may be behind us, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 have yet to grace us with their sale-heavy presences, but there’s still a ton of good shopping to do now, especially if you want to avoid the holiday rush with delayed shipping times and inevitable sellouts. Amazon recently revealed the beauty products its customers love most, and there’s no shortage of affordable best-selling mascaras, dermatologist-recommended skincare, beloved hair styling tools, celebrity-favored hair care, already-on-sale anti-aging serums, and more to add to your own holiday wish list.
Everything that made it into the top 10 on Amazon’s new list of most-loved beauty items costs less than $42, with Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects and Revlon’s in-demand One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer the two most expensive and Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, which has nearly 45,000 perfect five-star ratings, the cheapest at just under $5.
Amazon Customers’ Most-Loved Beauty Products
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $36 (Originally $60)
- Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub, $6 (Originally $10)
- Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $5
- CeraVe Face and Body Moisturizing Cream, $19
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, $19 (Originally $30)
- Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, $9 (Originally $13)
- Crest 3D Professional Effects No-Slip Whitestrips, $45 (Originally $50)
- FlePow Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer, $13
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $15
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $28
If you’ve shopped for beauty products on Amazon before, you likely recognize (or own) a bunch of these, which each have anywhere from 20,000 to over 107,000 customer reviews. Their popularity has been growing steadily over the past few years, and there are no signs of it slowing down any time soon.
Amazon’s full list features over 600 products, including self-care essentials we definitely have the time for these days, like top-rated bath bombs and at-home manicure essentials. If you’ve been forgoing your usual facial, hair-removal, and other personal-care appointments, we’ll point you straight to some of the most adored at-home tools on the market: This microdermabrasion tool, which is on sale for $18 right now, has almost 8,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who credit it with making their skin “smoother than it had ever been” in just one night, and this under-$13 deep pore-cleansing clay face and body mask has over 12,500 shoppers gushing over the results. And if you’re slowly but surely becoming a woolly mammoth without routine waxes, thousands of Amazon shoppers love Panasonic’s “super gentle” Facial Hair Trimmer, a device even electrologists recommend.
Like the microdermabrasion tool, a lot of these coveted items are already on sale ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, like Philips Sonicare’s DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush, a.k.a. “the best electric toothbrush” Amazon shoppers have ever had. You can also score a top-selling cuticle oil for 56 percent less and a loose finishing/foundation powder with over 35,000 adoring fans for just $6 right now.
After you’re done scooping up the most-loved products above, shop more skincare, hair care, and other beauty best-sellers below — they’re handpicked from Amazon’s giant list just for you. If you’re a major beauty lover, you’ll also want to check out the full list.
Tree of Life Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Shop now: $12; amazon.com
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
Shop now: $27; amazon.com
Sunuv Gel UV Nail Lamp
Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com
Pure Daily Care 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
Shop now: $40;amazon.com
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Shop now: $30; amazon.com
Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Blender Set
Shop now: $8; amazon.com
HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Shop now: $40; amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream
Shop now: $23; amazon.com
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
Shop now: $9; amazon.com
Pronexa Lavish EyeLash and Brow Enhancing Serum
Shop now: $30; amazon.com
Bealuz 2-Pack Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks
Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com
Cuccio Naturalé Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil
Shop now: $7 (Originally $14); amazon.com
BS-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Shop now: $10; amazon.com
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Shop now: $28; amazon.com
AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen
Shop now: $20; amazon.com