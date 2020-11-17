Amazon Revealed Its Customers’ Most-Loved Beauty Products — and Prices Start at Just $3

365mm/Stocksy/Adobe Stock

Prime Day may be behind us, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 have yet to grace us with their sale-heavy presences, but there’s still a ton of good shopping to do now, especially if you want to avoid the holiday rush with delayed shipping times and inevitable sellouts. Amazon recently revealed the beauty products its customers love most, and there’s no shortage of affordable best-selling mascaras, dermatologist-recommended skincare, beloved hair styling tools, celebrity-favored hair care, already-on-sale anti-aging serums, and more to add to your own holiday wish list.

Everything that made it into the top 10 on Amazon’s new list of most-loved beauty items costs less than $42, with Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects and Revlon’s in-demand One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer the two most expensive and Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, which has nearly 45,000 perfect five-star ratings, the cheapest at just under $5.

If you’ve shopped for beauty products on Amazon before, you likely recognize (or own) a bunch of these, which each have anywhere from 20,000 to over 107,000 customer reviews. Their popularity has been growing steadily over the past few years, and there are no signs of it slowing down any time soon.

Amazon’s full list features over 600 products, including self-care essentials we definitely have the time for these days, like top-rated bath bombs and at-home manicure essentials. If you’ve been forgoing your usual facial, hair-removal, and other personal-care appointments, we’ll point you straight to some of the most adored at-home tools on the market: This microdermabrasion tool, which is on sale for $18 right now, has almost 8,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who credit it with making their skin “smoother than it had ever been” in just one night, and this under-$13 deep pore-cleansing clay face and body mask has over 12,500 shoppers gushing over the results. And if you’re slowly but surely becoming a woolly mammoth without routine waxes, thousands of Amazon shoppers love Panasonic’s “super gentle” Facial Hair Trimmer, a device even electrologists recommend.

Like the microdermabrasion tool, a lot of these coveted items are already on sale ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, like Philips Sonicare’s DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush, a.k.a. “the best electric toothbrush” Amazon shoppers have ever had. You can also score a top-selling cuticle oil for 56 percent less and a loose finishing/foundation powder with over 35,000 adoring fans for just $6 right now.

After you’re done scooping up the most-loved products above, shop more skincare, hair care, and other beauty best-sellers below — they’re handpicked from Amazon’s giant list just for you. If you’re a major beauty lover, you’ll also want to check out the full list.

