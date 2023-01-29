Amazon Reportedly Developing 'Tomb Raider' TV Series

Amazon is rumored to be working on a TV series adaptation of the long-running media franchise Tomb Raider, with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge heavily involved.

The project is reportedly currently "in the development stages," with the lead actress taking on the role of Lara Croft still unconfirmed. Waller-Bridge is set to pen the script and executive produce alongside Ryan Andolina, Amanda Greenblatt and Dmitri M. Johnson.

The Tomb Raider franchise has spawned a total of 20 video games between 1996 and 2023, as well as two movie franchises starring Angelina Jolie in 2001 and 2003 and Alicia Vikander in 2018. Netflix is also currently developing an anime adaptation of the video game franchise, with Hayley Atwell voicing Lara.

