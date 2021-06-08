Amazon, Reddit, Spotify, other popular websites down due to Fastly CDN outage

style="font-style: italic;">Update: As of 7 pm IST on 8 June, Fastly CDN services are now back up in North America, South America, India, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and South Africa. As per Fastly's Status page, its Edge Cloud services, Fastly Systems are now also operational.

A glitch at Fastly, a popular CDN provider, on Tuesday, left websites like Twitch, Amazon, Spotify, Reddit, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, the New York Times, BBC, Financial Times, UK government website, and a few others, facing an outage. This was first reported by Financial Times. Fastly has also updated its Status page> confirming that it is facing an outage. "We're currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services," Fastly has said.

Fastly, the CDN provider, is having a massive outage, resulting in Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, The Guardian, and the FT returning 503 errors.https://t.co/parKGKwrSU " Matt 'TK' Taylor (@MattieTK) June 8, 2021

Here is a list of websites that are currently down due to an outage. - UK Govt website - Reddit - Pintrest - Twitch - New York Times - The Guardian - BBC - Bloomberg - Financial Times https://t.co/nmTDshAdqi " CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 8, 2021

Over 21,000 Reddit users have reported an issue with the website so far, and over 2,000 users have reported troubles with Amazon, as per Downdetector.com. Since 4 pm IST on 8 June, there has also been a spike in issues reported about Google.

For the uninitiated, Fastly is an "edge" network, that sits between users and websites and bridges the gap for content delivery network, image optimisation, video and streaming, cloud security, among other things. This is a developing story...

