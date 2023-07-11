Amazon sells real diamond earrings — studs start at just $60

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon always seems to amaze people with the sheer variety of things you can purchase on the site. From the very weird to the practical, there is no shortage of gems to discover. Speaking of, diamond jewelry is one of the more surprising items that you can grab on Amazon — specifically diamond studs.

While it’s not at all surprising that the retailer sells costume jewelry, its selection of genuine, high-quality diamonds is not to be missed.

Amazon carries brands like Olive & Hill Fine Jewelry, Diamond Wish, Fifth and Fine among others, including its in-house brand, Amazon Collection. Obviously, you’ll want to read the fine print on all products to ensure you’re purchasing real, top-quality, responsibly-sourced diamonds, but Amazon makes it easy.

You can filter your search to include your price range and setting metal, as well as the diamond’s weight, color, cut and clarity all on the left side of Amazon’s website. If you just want to virtually window shop, have fun checking out all of the luxury options that include diamond earrings for more than $60,000.

Below, get all of the details on seven pairs of diamond studs that range from $60 to $975. Whether you want to treat yourself or a loved one to a pair, you can’t go wrong. Diamonds are timeless, and these earrings will be enjoyed for a lifetime, so they make for an unforgettable gift (hint, hint!).

