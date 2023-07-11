Amazon sells real diamond earrings — studs start at just $60
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings
Lotus Collection 1/2Ct Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon Collection 14K Gold Round-Cut Diamond Stud Earrings
Pompeii3 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings
Houston Diamond District 1/2 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Houston Diamond District 3/4 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earring
Houston Diamond District 1Ct Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon always seems to amaze people with the sheer variety of things you can purchase on the site. From the very weird to the practical, there is no shortage of gems to discover. Speaking of, diamond jewelry is one of the more surprising items that you can grab on Amazon — specifically diamond studs.
While it’s not at all surprising that the retailer sells costume jewelry, its selection of genuine, high-quality diamonds is not to be missed.
Amazon carries brands like Olive & Hill Fine Jewelry, Diamond Wish, Fifth and Fine among others, including its in-house brand, Amazon Collection. Obviously, you’ll want to read the fine print on all products to ensure you’re purchasing real, top-quality, responsibly-sourced diamonds, but Amazon makes it easy.
You can filter your search to include your price range and setting metal, as well as the diamond’s weight, color, cut and clarity all on the left side of Amazon’s website. If you just want to virtually window shop, have fun checking out all of the luxury options that include diamond earrings for more than $60,000.
Below, get all of the details on seven pairs of diamond studs that range from $60 to $975. Whether you want to treat yourself or a loved one to a pair, you can’t go wrong. Diamonds are timeless, and these earrings will be enjoyed for a lifetime, so they make for an unforgettable gift (hint, hint!).
These earrings have a weight of 0.33 ct and are set in white gold.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
More from In The Know:
7 timeless handbags to snag on sale during Prime Day
A bunch of Yankee Candles that smell like summer are on sale for Prime Day
Have good hair days all summer with these 7 hair care staples that are on sale for Prime Day
Refresh your white sneakers for cheap with these 5 pairs that are on sale for Prime Day
The post Amazon sells real diamond earrings — studs start at just $60 appeared first on In The Know.