Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Area Rugs Weeks Before Its Fall Prime Day Sale

From your porch to your bathroom, there’s a pick for every space.

A layered space evokes a certain type of warmth. It’s inviting and cozy, and you often want to sit and stay away. But determining how you can create this type of feeling in your home might leave you wondering where to start. And one of the things you can do is easy: Add an area rug. The best part? There are plenty of indoor and outdoor rugs for every space in your home on sale now ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Amazon should absolutely be on your shortlist of places to shop for area rugs. The retailer has plenty of shopper-favorite options to choose from, and they’ll arrive straight to your home without any lugging required. Plus, you can shop finds for everywhere from your front porch to your bathroom while options start at just $12 before October Prime Day. We pulled together 10 of the best deals below.

Best Early Amazon Rug Deals

If you want to add pizzazz (and comfort) to your kitchen, think about picking up this runner rug while it’s on sale for just $20. Then consider this unique round rug in a soft and pretty floral pattern while you can scoop it up for just $27 for your dining room or bedroom. If you need something that’s hearty and up to the challenge of dust and dirt in a high traffic area, check out this jute rug that’s more than 50 percent off right now.

Smiry Chenille Bath Rug

$16

Stepping out of the shower or bath onto a plush rug prevents your floor from getting wet, but it also makes the experience more comfortable. So, if you want to swap out your current mat for something a little more luxe, try the Smiry bath rug. The brand highlights that the rug is “ultra-absorbent” and comfortable, and it boasts more than 13,000 five-star ratings. Choose from up to 11 colors in up to 12 sizes, including the 24 by 16-inch size pictured above.

Hoxcik 3’ by 5’ Outdoor Rug

$19

One way to make your entrance a little more inviting is to layer outdoor rugs, so think about starting your look with a striped base layer. The Hoxcik outdoor rug is on sale for just $30 ahead of October Prime Day, and it’s made from cotton, polyester, and viscose. While you’ll want to add a doormat on top, the outdoor rug will bring a fun print pop to your door along with a little extra protection from the dirt on your pavement. The best news? It’s machine washable. Choose from up to seven colors in up to seven sizes.

Lochas Luxury Shag 5’ by 8’ Area Rug

$61

A fluffy rug can add instant comfort to any room, and this shag find even has a soft top layer combined with a spongy inner layer to create an even more plush experience for your feet, according to the brand. The neutral shade means it can work with any color palette, and the Moroccan pattern promises to add an extra visual pop to bedrooms, family rooms, dining rooms, offices, and more. Shoppers say it’s low maintenance, too: “This carpet is really soft to sit and walk on. It is well worth the value, looks great, and is quite easy to clean with a vacuum cleaner.”

NuLoom Wynn Braided 5’ by 8’ Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$123

Whether you want to add color, texture, warmth, or simply a barrier in between you and any dirt that might collect on your porch or deck, try the NuLoom indoor/outdoor area rug. It’s made from 100 percent polypropylene, which is a kind of plastic, and its durable nature also means it’s easy to clean: Simply hose it down, according to the brand. You can choose from eight colors in a whopping 39 sizes, including five by eight feet. Definitely jump on this deal while you can grab an indoor/outdoor area rug for under $100.

You can easily add pattern, texture, and comfort to spaces inside and outside of your home with area rugs, so scoop up one or a few while these early fall Prime Day deals are live. And make sure to keep scrolling below for even more sales and options, including runners, vintage styles, plays on pattern, and washable finds.

Ottohome Collection Contemporary 3’3” by 5’ Runner Area Rug

$24

Safavieh Adirondack Collection 4’ Round Area Rug

$96

NuLoom Becca Traditional Tiled 8’ by 10’ Area Rug

$136

Rugland 5’ by 7’ Washable Area Rug

$130

NuLoom Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse 6’ by 8’ Jute Area Rug

$209

Jonathan Y Moroccan Hype 8’ by 10’ Area Rug

$163

