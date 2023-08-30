I have a new puppy, and these are the Amazon pet essentials I wouldn’t survive without
For many years I never considered myself a dog person. Then, slowly but surely, as I met more dogs and learned about different breeds, I found myself with an irresistible urge to have a canine companion.
After lots of research and planning, I finally welcomed a new puppy into my home last month. As most dog owners probably know, puppies are cute and cuddly, but they are also very demanding. And they require lots of attention, supervision and stimulation.
As such, it’s not an exaggeration to say that I’ve probably spent more on my puppy in the last two months than I have on myself in the last six months. Obviously, he’s more than worth it, but I feel it’s my duty to share what I’ve learned as a first-time puppy owner with others who are considering adding a dog to their family.
Given that everyone is always looking to save money, I’m sharing the puppy essentials that have made the last five weeks with my new puppy more manageable. As luck would have it, many are on sale, so add them to your cart in anticipation of your new puppy.
Fromm dog food came very highly recommended to me. It's one of the only pet food brands that's never - yes, never! - had a recall. My puppy has been eating Fromm Heartland Gold Puppy Premium Dry Dog Food since I brought him home, and I haven't had any problems, so I'm definitely sticking with it.
To help simplify feedings (especially that 6 a.m. one), I purchased this Zeadesign Cereal Dispenser. I put all the Fromm Heartland Gold Puppy Premium Dry Dog Food in it, and when it's time to eat, I place my puppy's bowl under, push the lever and dispense the perfect amount.
I don't know if this Safety Gate is technically for dogs, but it works really well to keep my puppy from wandering into rooms where I can't watch him (or where he can have accidents). I actually purchased two, and I honestly don't think I would've survived the last few weeks without them. They're so easy to install (no holes in the wall!), easy to open and close and they don't look hideously ugly.
I'll admit I was a bit overzealous in buying toys to stimulate my puppy. However, this Milk & Cookies Interactive Dog Toy is still one of his favorites, even after five weeks. Even better, he hasn't been able to chew through any of the pieces, and the squeaking sounds are horribly annoying.
My puppy loved the first Sedioso Dog Plush Toy I bought for him, so I went back and purchased two more. I keep them in his crates, and it's the perfect chew toy to settle him when he's relaxing or getting ready for a nap.
Full disclosure: My puppy did wind up chewing through a few of the seams of this Carrots Interactive Dog Toys. That said, he absolutely loved playing with it before he started to tear it. I've had to sew it up a few times, but it's worth it because it makes him so happy.
Miraculously, my puppy has been totally fine resting and even sleeping through the night in a crate since the first night I brought him home. I initially bought this EveryYay Essentials 1-Door Folding Dog Crate to keep in the living room of my apartment, but when I saw how comfortable my pup was in it, I got another for the car. It's a lifesaver!
