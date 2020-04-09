The top rated projector for your very own home cinema

A projector is the ultimate device to have in the home for a home cinema. (Getty Images)

If you’re like us you may have started to lose patience watching your favourite films on Disney+, or the Netflix series, on a small screen.

For the time being while cinemas across the nation have closed amid the pandemic, movie buffs are trying to find alternative ways to enjoy their favourite blockbusters.

While some may be shopping for large flat screen TVs, or second screens to link up to their computers, others are open to the idea of turning their lounge, or spare room, into a cinema room - and Amazon has just the thing.

The online retailer is selling the top-rated APEMAN Portable Mini Projector for just £69.99.

Buy it: Projector APEMAN Portable Mini Projector 4500 | £69.99 from Amazon

The home device has a brightness of 4500 lumens, and claims to be 80% brighter than other projectors, which makes for a sharper picture, so you will not be straining your eyes to try and make out the characters faces, whether you are watching indoors or outside.

The device provides a 34 by 180 inch projection size, can be adjusted to help focus the picture, and also boasts a built-in speaker system for top quality sound.

The purchase is compatible with PCs, as well as MacBook, Playstation, X-Box, TVs, as well as smart phones, TV stick or Chromecast.

Customers can’t get enough of the mini projector, which has received glowing reviews from shoppers.

One wrote: “This mini projector has very exceptional video quality viz a viz its size. Colour exposure is simply vivid and Inbuilt sound output is a great addition as one doesn’t need external speakers. Multi-input options make it compatible with every device. It is very easy to install and operate. Overall it is value for money par excellence.”

Another shared: “My friend recommended this to me. He got the very expensive one from this brand. I don’t want to spend so much money on it so I got this one. This one works really well especially it got the excellent sound. Came with quite a few different kinds of cable so make it very easy to use. The picture is good as well. Great value. Really enjoy it.”