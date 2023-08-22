Did you know you can buy these random Amazon products with your FSA or HSA card?
Since we're already three full months into the year, you're probably searching the words "FSA" or "HSA" a lot, right? And if you already have an FSA or HSA and think you know everything, I'm about to blow your mind. You can actually use all of those $$ currently sitting still in your FSA or HSA account to shop some of your favorite beauty, health and wellness products on Amazon. I know — it's absolutely wild.
Since discovering this little-known secret, I've been able to stock up on beauty products from brands like Supergoop! and Hero Cosmetics. Obviously, not all of your favorite products will be FSA or HSA eligible on Amazon — but it's super easy to find out. Just head over to Amazon's HSA and FSA eligible section and search for your favorites. Make sure to use your FSA or HSA card at checkout and then you're done!
From celeb-favorite beauty products to pimple patches and so much more, keep scrolling to see what you can buy from Amazon with your FSA or HSA card.
1. Ancestry DNA Tests
23andMe Health Service - DNA Test with Personal Genetic Reports, $149
AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test, $69 (Orig. $119)
tellmeGen Advanced DNA Test, $129 (Orig. $149)
2. Body Massagers and Massage Chairs
Real Relax Massage Chair, Full Body Zero Gravity SL Track Shiatsu Massage Recliner Chair, $1,699.99
FIT KING Leg Massager with Heat for Circulation, $199.99 (Orig. $249)
OSITO Circulation Improver Electric Foot Massager, $219 (Orig. $275)
Neck Massager with Heat Electric EMS Neck Massage Machine for Pain Relief, $59.99 (Orig. $69.99)
3. Sunscreen
4. Skin care
Differin Gel, $13.47 (Orig. $14.99)
CeraVe SA Cleanser, $9.87 (Orig. $12.49)
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Dermatological 3 Step Acne Treatment System, $33.99
PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash, $9.77
dpl IIa-Professional Wrinkle Reduction and Acne Treatment Light Therapy, $399
5. Wellness products
HealthSmart Essential Oil Diffuser, $36.99 (Orig. $48.23)
Kanjo Premium Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back Pain Relief & Neck Pain Relief, $79.99
Eye Mask by TheraPearl, $11.97 (Orig. $13.34)
Sunbeam Heating Pad for Back, Neck, and Shoulder Pain Relief, $14.98 (Orig. $24.99)
Kanjo Acupressure Neck Pain Relief, Cervical Traction Wedge Pillow, $39.99
6. Air purifiers and humidifiers
Westinghouse 1702 HEPA Air Purifier, $369.99 (Orig. $429.99)
HealthSmart Travel Mate Personal Ultrasonic Small Personal Cool Air Mist, $23.58
Westinghouse 1804 Patented NCCO Technology Portable Air Purifier, $129
Crane 2 in 1 Personal Steam Inhaler & Warm Mist Humidifier, $49.99 (Orig. $54.99)
Westinghouse 1701 HEPA Air Purifier, $229.99 (Orig. $249.99)
