7 Amazon products that will make your home cozy this fall

It’s that time of year when it gets dark earlier and it’s almost tempting to go to bed at 7 p.m. but things like soft lighting, warm carpets, and fuzzy blankets can get you through the colder, dark seasons.
With winter just around the corner, many of us spend a lot of time inside counting down the minutes until that sunshine and warm weather return so it’s important to love the space you’re in — especially during the ongoing pandemic.
Plants can bring life to your home all year long and if you don’t have a green thumb there are many artificial plants to choose from.
Once the weather gets chilly you want your space to be warm and cozy and these 7 products from Amazon will help you achieve that.
FANHAO Himalayan Salt Lamp
This Himalayan salt lamp will act as a natural source of light and it has an array of health benefits. The chunks of salt are said to produce negative ions, which yield positive effects on indoor air. Studies have also shown that these lights can increase serotonin in the brain. This light can switch colours between orange, blue, pink, red, green and purple.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $33
Noahas Shaggy Longfur Throw Blanket
Nothing says cozy like a fuzzy throw blanket with a soft sherpa underside. This lightweight blanket comes in the colours cream, light blue, grey, light pink, dark grey and hot pink. Indulge yourself with this ultra-soft blanket while you’re on the couch binge-watching TV or fold it at the end of your bed for decoration.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $32
Nearly Natural Areca Palm Decorative Silk Tree
Spruce up any area of your home with this palm decorative silk tree that comes in a stylish wicker basket filled with artificial moss. Even if we can’t grow a tropical plant through the colder seasons we can pretend to right?
SHOP IT: Amazon, $126
VANZAVANZU Extra Large Bath Mat
Step out of the shower and onto a cloud with this extra-large bath mat that’s made of dense and thick fluffy microfibre. This bath mat comes in multiple different sizes and colours including egg blue, baby lavender, petal pink and taupe.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $35
iRobot® Roomba® i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
Something seems really cozy about not having to vacuum for months at a time and letting the iRobot do all the work. Put your feet up and allow your i3+ to clean and empty itself for up to 60 days. The i3+ will navigate and map your home in neat rows using the tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $750
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
This pineapple-shaped 120 ml ceramic ultrasonic aroma oil diffuser can be filled with any scent that makes you relax and help you reap all of the aromatherapy benefits. It’s a whisper-quiet humidifier that has 7 colourful LED changing lights that can be adjusted with a timer.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $39
Sivio Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets have a way of boosting a quality sleep with its cuddle-like weight relaxing on your body. This soft blanket is filled with nontoxic ceramic beads in polyester layers and weighs 15 lbs. It comes in two different sizes and multiple colours including burgundy, navy blue, black and pink.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $83
