7 Amazon products that will make your home cozy this fall

Incorporate texture in your home through things like rugs and bath mats.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s that time of year when it gets dark earlier and it’s almost tempting to go to bed at 7 p.m. but things like soft lighting, warm carpets, and fuzzy blankets can get you through the colder, dark seasons.

With winter just around the corner, many of us spend a lot of time inside counting down the minutes until that sunshine and warm weather return so it’s important to love the space you’re in — especially during the ongoing pandemic.

Plants can bring life to your home all year long and if you don’t have a green thumb there are many artificial plants to choose from.

Once the weather gets chilly you want your space to be warm and cozy and these 7 products from Amazon will help you achieve that.

FANHAO Himalayan Salt Lamp.

This Himalayan salt lamp will act as a natural source of light and it has an array of health benefits. The chunks of salt are said to produce negative ions, which yield positive effects on indoor air. Studies have also shown that these lights can increase serotonin in the brain. This light can switch colours between orange, blue, pink, red, green and purple.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $33

Noahas Shaggy Longfur Throw Blanket.

Nothing says cozy like a fuzzy throw blanket with a soft sherpa underside. This lightweight blanket comes in the colours cream, light blue, grey, light pink, dark grey and hot pink. Indulge yourself with this ultra-soft blanket while you’re on the couch binge-watching TV or fold it at the end of your bed for decoration.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $32

Nearly Natural Areca Palm Decorative Silk Tree.