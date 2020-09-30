Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video UK: October, 2020

Watch: Welcome To The Blumhouse: Nocturne lands on Prime in October, watch the trailer below...

Yahoo Entertainment is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon has started to announce the new films and shows you can expect to see on Prime Video UK in October.

With Halloween looming on 31 October, the service is premiering not just one brand new scary movie from horror hit factory Blumhouse, but FOUR.

Under the banner of Welcome To The Blumhouse, Prime will be the exclusive home of The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne and Evil Eye all of which look terrifying, judging by the trailers which you can watch above.

Other spooky treats coming your way, if you’re a Prime subscriber, include the first seasons of The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, a new standalone Walking Dead series, and Truth Seekers, a supernatural horror comedy from Nick Frost and Simon Pegg.

Plus you won’t want to miss the debut of Armando Iannucci’s subversive Dickens adaptation The Personal History of David Copperfield which features an all-star cast including Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Peter Capaldi.

Also, Amazon has picked up Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel which it reportedly plans to release at the end of October.

Here’s everything we know is coming to Prime in October, 2020.

Movies

Dev Patel in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'. (Credit: Lionsgate) More

Crazy, Stupid, Love - 1 October

Eddie the Eagle - 1 October

Inglorious Bastards - 2 October

I Feel Pretty - 2 October

Welcome To The Blumhouse: The Lie - 6 October

Welcome To The Blumhouse: Black Box - 6 October

Welcome To The Blumhouse: Nocturne - 13 October

Welcome To The Blumhouse: Evil Eye - 13 October

The Personal History of David Copperfield - 16 October

Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan - October TBC

TV

The Walking Dead: World Beyond - 2 October

Truth Seekers - 30 October