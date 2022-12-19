New on Amazon Prime Video January 2023: ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘The Rig,’ and More
Amazon Prime Video is giving us exactly what we want to ring in 2023: more of Jennifer Coolidge with a gun! Can’t pass that up. The streamer is bringing subscribers plenty of excitement this January, from a new psychological thriller to a new season of Hunters.
Starting out the new month, Prime Video will unveil a new series for you to get hooked on: The Rig. Premiering Jan. 6, it will follow a small offshore oil rig crew as they battle an ongoing tropical storm. Not only is the series a horror story, it’s also a supernatural one. What exactly is going on in this environmental catastrophe?
On Jan. 13, Logan Lerman and Al Pacino will return for a second season of the Nazi-hunting series Hunters. Taking place in New York City, the show sees both men as they try to take down the so-called “Fourth Reich” bubbling up in the United States. This second installment will also be the last season of Hunters.
Finally, Prime Video is set to release their rom-com/action movie Shotgun Wedding, which has a title as literal as they come. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in a dreamy wedding movie that goes awry when pirates hold the whole affair hostage. Jennifer Coolidge plays a mother-in-law ready to get revenge. What more could we ask for? Catch Shotgun Wedding Jan. 27.
On the hunt for even more drama? Amazon Prime Video has you covered—see what’s coming next in the list below.
January 1
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
Invader Zim
Nella the Princess Knight
Shimmer and Shine
12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
Welcome to Flatch
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah and the Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin’ All the Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th (1980)
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In the Heat of the Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn (1984)
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry to Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil’s Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According to Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall (2004)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
January 3
Endeavour Season 8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
Cosmic Love France
The Rig
Jurassic World Dominion
Black and Blue
Power Rangers
January 8
The Winter Palace
January 10
Snitch
January 13
Hunters Season 2
The Test Season 2
January 15
The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
An Officer and a Gentleman
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
January 17
Vengeance
January 20
The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2
January 21
Hercules (2014)
January 27
Shotgun Wedding
The King’s Speech
January 31
Nate Bargatze: Hello World
Orphan: First Kill
Killing Them Softly
