Amazon Prime Video Inks Licensing Deal With Nigerian Production Company Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video is continuing its push into the African market by signing a second exclusive licensing agreement with a production company based in Nigeria.

The streamer has inked a multi-year deal with Lagos-based Anthill Studios, which is behind local theatrical hits including Prophetess, Day of Destiny and ElevatorBaby. The agreement sees Prime Video become the exclusive global streaming home for Anthill’s slate of cinema releases following their theatrical runs in Nigeria.

More from Deadline

This is the second such deal Amazon has struck in as many months, following its pact with The Wedding Party production company Inkblot Studios.

“We are very excited to bring Anthill’s upcoming slates of popular Nollywood movies to Prime Video customers around the world,” said Ayanna Lonian, Prime Video’s Director of Content Acquisition and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy. “We want to showcase the very best of Nollywood and authentic African stories to our customers and this groundbreaking deal helps us to achieve that goal.”

“Films from Anthill Studios have always excited global audiences. This is largely because we believe in the power of authentic and original stories. We also love to explore genres and go boldly where most don’t. This is why Amazon Prime Video is the right kind of home for our stories. I am really excited because with this licensing deal, we can explore more story ideas, including genres new to Nollywood like sci-fi and animation, for a global audience” added Niyi Akinmolayan, Founder and Creative Director of Anthill Studios

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.