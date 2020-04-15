Amazon Prime Video UK: Everything arriving in April 2020

Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu in Hustlers (Credit: STX)

If you’re stuck at home like a lot of the nation, don’t worry, there’s plenty of good stuff coming to streaming in April.

On Amazon Prime Video some of the highlights include the Jennifer Lopez stripper drama Hustlers, Benedict Cumberbatch period drama The Current War, and Angel Has Fallen, the third film in the Gerard Butler action series.

Also from executive producer Matt Reeves (The Batman) comes an intriguing new sci-fi series Tales From The Loop starring Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghardi (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones).

Amazon has also made just made a wealth of kids’ content available for free without a Prime Video subscription needed, including Peppa Pig, Just Add Magic and In The Night Garden.

Movies

Selah and the Spades – 17 April

Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Jurassic Park III – 21 April

21 Bridges – 22 April

Small Soldiers – 24 April

The Current War – now available

Hustlers – now available

Angel Has Fallen – now available

Anna – now available

Aeronauts – now available

Blinded by Light – now available

Professor and the Madman – now available

Blow the Man Down – now available

Binge watch launches

Key art for Amazon's Tales From The Loop. (Prime Video)

Tales From the Loop – now available

Future Man (Season 3) – now available

Four More Shots Please!* – 16 April

Bosch* (Season 6) – 17 April

Psych (Season 1 – 3) – 17 April

New Amsterdam (Season 2, Part 2) - 21 April

Weekly episodes

Outlander* (Season 5) – new episodes available every Monday

Star Trek: Picard – new episodes available every Friday until 27 March

Making the Cut* – two episodes per week from 27 March

Comedy specials

Alice Fraser Australia Stand Up Special - 16 April

Prime Video channels

Castle Rock (Season 2, Complete) – STARZPLAY – now available

Veronica Mars (Season 4, Complete) – STARZPLAY – now available

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Season 18, Weekly) – hayu – now available

The Real Housewives of New York (Season 12, Weekly, Thursdays) – hayu – now available

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – hayu – now available

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 10, Weekly, Thursdays) – hayu – 16 April

Box sets

South Park (Season 22)

Movies to buy

The Lion King – now available

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – now available

The Angry Birds Movie – now available