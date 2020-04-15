Amazon Prime Video UK: Everything arriving in April 2020
If you’re stuck at home like a lot of the nation, don’t worry, there’s plenty of good stuff coming to streaming in April.
On Amazon Prime Video some of the highlights include the Jennifer Lopez stripper drama Hustlers, Benedict Cumberbatch period drama The Current War, and Angel Has Fallen, the third film in the Gerard Butler action series.
Also from executive producer Matt Reeves (The Batman) comes an intriguing new sci-fi series Tales From The Loop starring Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghardi (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones).
Amazon has also made just made a wealth of kids’ content available for free without a Prime Video subscription needed, including Peppa Pig, Just Add Magic and In The Night Garden.
Movies
Selah and the Spades – 17 April
Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Jurassic Park III – 21 April
21 Bridges – 22 April
Small Soldiers – 24 April
The Current War – now available
Hustlers – now available
Angel Has Fallen – now available
Anna – now available
Aeronauts – now available
Blinded by Light – now available
Professor and the Madman – now available
Blow the Man Down – now available
Binge watch launches
Tales From the Loop – now available
Future Man (Season 3) – now available
Four More Shots Please!* – 16 April
Bosch* (Season 6) – 17 April
Psych (Season 1 – 3) – 17 April
New Amsterdam (Season 2, Part 2) - 21 April
Weekly episodes
Outlander* (Season 5) – new episodes available every Monday
Star Trek: Picard – new episodes available every Friday until 27 March
Making the Cut* – two episodes per week from 27 March
Comedy specials
Alice Fraser Australia Stand Up Special - 16 April
Prime Video channels
Castle Rock (Season 2, Complete) – STARZPLAY – now available
Veronica Mars (Season 4, Complete) – STARZPLAY – now available
Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Season 18, Weekly) – hayu – now available
The Real Housewives of New York (Season 12, Weekly, Thursdays) – hayu – now available
Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – hayu – now available
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 10, Weekly, Thursdays) – hayu – 16 April
Box sets
South Park (Season 22)
Movies to buy
The Lion King – now available
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – now available
The Angry Birds Movie – now available