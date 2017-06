The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday that Amazon Prime Video would be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices starting later this year.

Apple has about 50 media partners that supply content to its Apple TV and on the television app on its popular iPhone. But Amazon.com Inc's service, which includes hit shows like "Transparent," has been a notable absence from Apple's hardware.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)