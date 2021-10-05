Amazon Prime Video announces broadcast team for 'Thursday Night Football' this season

Amazon Prime Video revealed its broadcast team for “Thursday Night Football” games this season, providing a possible window into what its coverage will look like next season when it takes over the game full time.

The crew of 13 journalists and broadcasters from across the sports world should certainly provide a unique insight into the games, too.

Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm will continue to call the games for Amazon’s alternate stream, while Joe Buck and Troy Aikman continue on Fox. Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Tailor will run a different feed on both Prime Video and Twitch. A group of analysts, including Aquib Talib, Nick Mangold and others, will join Andrew Hawkins and Kimmi Chex on a Twitch stream each week, too.

Kay Adams will continue to host the “NFL Next” pregame show, too, and will be joined by Chris Long, Joe Thomas and the rest of the group.

Amazon will broadcast 11 games on Thursday night this season, starting with the Los Angeles Rams’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks next week. Amazon will skip games on Thanksgiving day, and will hold its last game this season on Christmas.

Amazon taking over TNF in 2022

Thursday night games this season are still being shared with Fox and the NFL Network. That, however, will be done at the end of the season.

In 2022, Amazon Prime Video will carry 15 Thursday night games exclusively on its service — something that will run through the 2032 season.

It’s still unclear what those broadcasts will look like, though this season’s crew and setup should give fans a pretty big idea. A report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand last month said that Amazon is “90%” likely to hire Al Michaels to run the play-by-play for those games, as he is only under contract with NBC through the end of this season.

While there are still plenty of questions to be answered, it’s probably a safe bet that a lot of Amazon Prime Video’s team working Thursday night games this season will be around next year, too.