Amazon Prime Series 'Mirzapur' to Return For Season 3

Following the massive successes of the first and second seasons of Mirzapur, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday (12 November) that the third season of the web series has been greenlit.

Prime Video added that the second season of Mirzapur not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but also almost half the viewers binge-watched the show within 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.

Speaking about the appreciation that both the seasons received, producer of Mirzapur Ritesh Sidhwani said in a statement, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video for a third season. The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are humbled by the response.”

The stellar cast of Mirzapur comprises of Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal among others.

Mirzapur 2 was well-liked by the critics also. The Quint's Stutee Ghosh wrote, "The ones who seem to hold the most promise in Mirzapur 2 are the women characters. Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Duggal, both supremely talented, get a chance to dig their teeth into solid meaty roles. Much of the power that their characters hold is not explicitly spelt out but thanks to some brilliant subtle writing and their faultless performance draws us in completely. A familiarity to the narrative notwithstanding, we can’t wait to find out how Beena and Golu circumvent the testosterone fuelled world and make a bewitching rulebook of their own".

