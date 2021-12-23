Amazon Prime Members Can Expand Their Movie Library for Just 99 Cents a Month — Here's How

Anne Hathaway in Interstellar ; Steven Yeun in Minari

Paramount; A24

There is no such thing as a movie or TV library that's too expansive. With all the streaming platforms available, there are tons of cinematic experiences waiting for you. The unfortunate side effect of all that choice is that, in order to gain access to all the shows and movies your heart desires, you need multiple subscriptions, which can get pricey. Fortunately, if you're currently looking to sign up for a new streaming service to keep yourself entertained all winter long, but want to avoid another hefty monthly fee, Amazon is offering Prime members 99-cent subscriptions to popular channels for two months.

Michael Rainey Jr. in Power Book II: Ghost (on Starz) ; Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games Catching Fire

Starz; Lionsgate

Sign Up! Prime Video channels, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership; amazon.com

If you have a Prime membership, you automatically have access to Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video. Prime Video has its own vast content library, but the platform also allows you to subscribe to other channels for an added fee so you can expand your library even further. Right now, Prime members can subscribe to select channels, and gain access to all they have to offer, for just $0.99 per month for two months. Some popular add-on channels available via Prime Video are Starz, Showtime, AMC+, Discovery+, Epix, PBS Kids, and Paramount+, all of which are included in the current 99-cent deal.

With this deal, once the first two months of the subscription ends, the $0.99 price goes with it, and the subscription will renew for its standard monthly price. Please note that each channel has a different original price. For instance, a Starz subscription is normally $8.99 per month, while an Epix subscription is normally $5.99 per month. Keep in mind you can cancel your subscription at any time if you no longer want to maintain your membership when it comes time to pay full price.

Check out some of the channels you can subscribe to just for $0.99 right now, along with some of the most popular shows and movies each channel has to offer.

For a Movie Theater-Like Experience

Sign Up! AMC+, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $8.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: Firebite, A Discovery of Witches, Doctor Who (Season 13), Prometheus, Bad Boys II

Amazon Prime Videos

Sign Up! Starz, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $8.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: Power Book II: Ghost, Hightown, Heels, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Little Women (2019)

Amazon Prime Videos

Sign Up! Epix, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $5.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: Godfather of Harlem, Chapelwaite, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Love And Monsters, Skyfall

Amazon Prime Videos

For Exploring Genres

Sign Up! Paramount +, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $9.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Young Sheldon, Interstellar, Gladiator

Amazon Prime Videos

Sign Up! Showtime, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $10.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: The Tudors, Dexter: New Blood, Shameless, Kobe Bryant's Muse, Minari

Amazon Prime Videos

Sign Up! Hallmark Movies Now, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $5.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: Not Cinderella's Type, Fixer Upper Mysteries: Concrete Evidence, Darrow & Darrow, The Best Bad Thing, The Valley of Light

Hallmark Movies Now

For a Focus on Black Creatives

Sign Up! BET+, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $9.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: Sacrifice, Being Mary Jane, Black Ink Crew, Reed Between the Lines, All The Queen's Men

BET+

Sign Up! Allblk, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: The Color Purple, Black Coffee, Pride and Prejudice Atlanta, Kings, Dark Girls

Amazon Prime Videos

For Learning Something New

Sign Up! Discovery+ (Ad-Supported), $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, For the Love of Kitchens, Alaskan Killer Bigfoot, Planet Earth, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off

Amazon Prime Videos

Sign Up! PBS Documentaries, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $3.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: Fractals: Hunting the Hidden Dimension, Hemingway, Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark, Jazz, Country Music

Amazon Prime Videos

For Kid-Friendly Content

Sign Up! Noggin, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $7.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: The Backyardigans, Paw Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Little Bear, Moose & Zee

Amazon Prime Videos

Sign Up! PBS Kids, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month); amazon.com

What you can watch: Cyberchase, Arthur, Martha Speaks, Hero Elementary, Alma's Way

Amazon Prime Videos

