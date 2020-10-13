Amazon Prime members can get $50 off the Kindle Paperwhite right now (for a limited time)

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime is one of the most popular online subscription services out there. While Prime members receive several perks, including ever-so-popular two-day shipping, Prime Day 2020 brings another benefit to the mix.

This Kindle Paperwhite deal exclusively gives Amazon Prime members a $50 discount on the best-selling e-reader.

Marked down to one of the lowest prices the device has seen all year, the Kindle Paperwhite is currently only $80 for Prime members. This waterproof e-reader is one of the most popular Amazon devices on the market, with thousands of customers raving about its performance and design.

Boasting more than 64,000 customer reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars, the Kindle Paperwhite is a shopper favorite. One shopper gushed that the product is “best Kindle yet,” while another called it “a really impressive five-star e-reader.”

One particular reviewer bravely tested out the device’s waterproof functionality — and provided proof of its performance. The reviewer noted he “immediately tested the waterproof feature” and was pleasantly surprised after submerging the device in a bowl of water.

“It continued to work fine even while underwater. When I removed it, the paper towel wiped it dry without any issues,” the shopper explained.

“This is the best Kindle ever,” he added. “If you are searching for a great reading device, then this is the one you want.”

While several reviewers expressed disappointment in the device being made of plastic instead of metal, one shopper said this is actually not a setback in his eyes, adding, “I like the feel of the Paperwhite’s rubberized back better.”

An additional Amazon Prime benefit that can be enjoyed with the Kindle Paperwhite deal is Kindle Unlimited, which is 50 percent off for Prime members right now.

Shop: Kindle Unlimited (6 Months), $29.97 For Prime Members Only (Orig. $59.94)

With this deal, Amazon Prime members get six months of Kindle Unlimited for 50 percent off the regular subscription cost.