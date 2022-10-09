Amazon Prime Day is in two days—shop early Black Friday kitchen deals on Ninja and KitchenAid now

Monica Petrucci, Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·6 min read
Find early Black Friday deals on kitchen essentials during Amazon's October Prime Day.
Find early Black Friday deals on kitchen essentials during Amazon's October Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Planning on whipping up a Thanksgiving feast next month? The time to start prepping is now. Get your hands on all the best cookware, kitchen gadgets and countertop appliances with early Black Friday deals during Amazon's October Prime Day. With just two days left until the Prime Early Access sale, we're taking you to all the best already-live markdowns. Keep scrolling to scoop doorbuster kitchen deals and sign up for Amazon Prime now to access even more exclusive savings later this week.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

With Prime Day set for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, Amazon is dishing out Black Friday-level markdowns on cutlery, air fryers, cookware and more. And the savings don't just stop there—shop deals on Ninja, KitchenAid and Lodge and check out incredible Amazon deals across all other categories.

Prime Day 2022: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide

The best Prime Early Access Kitchen deals you can already shop

Here are our top ten favorite kitchen deals you can shop ahead of the Prime Early Access sale, including a highly rated electric kettle and a cookware set.

  1. Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for $14.97 (Save $7.02)

  2. Lodge 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $20.99 (Save $8.86)

  3. Willow & Everett Gooseneck Electric Kettle for $39.01 (Save $40.98)

  4. KitchenAid Vitrified Stoneware Rectangular Baker with Lid for $47.84 (Save $42.15)

  5. All-Clad 2-Piece 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $69.95 (Save $40.03)

  6. Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set for $100 (Save $149.99)

  7. Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $109 (Save $40)

  8. Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer for $125 (Save $104.99)

  9. Hestan 10-Piece ProBond Collection for $500 (Save $399.95)

  10. Gaggia Velasca Prestige Espresso Machine for $840.82 (Save $258.18)

Shop early Amazon Prime Day deals

Small appliance Amazon deals

From air fryers to blenders, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart before Black Friday 2022.

Score this kettle for less than $25 ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day.
Score this kettle for less than $25 ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day.

Espresso and coffee machine Amazon deals

For the caffeine addicts: early Black Friday deals are here and now is a great time to pull the trigger on that fancy gooseneck kettle, bean grinder or upgraded machine you've been eyeing.

Get masterful coffee with deals on high-end espresso machines for the Prime Early Access sale.
Get masterful coffee with deals on high-end espresso machines for the Prime Early Access sale.

Kitchenware Amazon deals

Something as simple as a new set of flatware or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best kitchen deals you can find to make that dream come to life.

KitchenAid has steep discounts ahead of the Prime Early Access sale.
KitchenAid has steep discounts ahead of the Prime Early Access sale.

Cookware Amazon deals

Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're eager for a sleek upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.

Upgrade your kitchen with these cookware deals.
Upgrade your kitchen with these cookware deals.

Bakeware Amazon Deals

Whether you're a sourdough master or new to the baking scene, there are plenty of pans, dishes and bakeware sets on sale before the second Amazon Prime Day.

Meet all your bakeware needs during the Prime Early Access sale in October.
Meet all your bakeware needs during the Prime Early Access sale in October.

Glassware Amazon Deals

Take your at-home wine, mocktail or coffee up a notch with some brand new glassware—now available at a great price ahead of Black Friday.

Enjoy some delicious drinks by snagging Amazon glassware deals.
Enjoy some delicious drinks by snagging Amazon glassware deals.

Cutlery Amazon deals

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game.

Go knives out during the Prime Early Access sale and grab great deals on cutlery and more.
Go knives out during the Prime Early Access sale and grab great deals on cutlery and more.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for early Black Friday deals on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, you can sign up for a membership now to enjoy all the rock-bottom prices.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale starts on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12 this year.

What kitchen deals can we expect during the Prime Early Access sale?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! You should expect no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to the Prime Early Access sale. Similar to the July Amazon Prime Day, this early Black Friday sale should host a plethora of discounts on customer-favorite air fryers, pressure cookers and more.

If Amazon's current deals are a sign of things to come, the Prime Early Access sale should meet all your cooking needs.

Are October Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

We're gearing up for plenty of Black Friday-level deals during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day in October. The Prime Early Access sale is a golden opportunity to take on all your holiday shopping needs before the huge Black Friday rush. Amazon Prime Day discounts are expected to be just as good as Black Friday deals, with savings across all categories including tech, fashion, appliances and more. Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or even a free 30-day trial ahead of the Early Access sale and avoid the shopping strain later in the winter.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime members only. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

Shop early Black Friday kitchen deals at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day: Save on Ninja, Dash, KitchenAid before Black Friday

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary

    TORONTO — Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters, who leads the CFL in interceptions (six) will return to the secondary Saturday when Toronto (8-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (10-4) at BMO Field. Peters missed the Argos' 29-2 road loss to Calgary last week with a head injury. "It was difficult (being out)," Peters said following Toronto's practice Wednesday. "We've still got games left but I didn't want to miss a game. "I was still learning, still out there as if

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Calgary Stampeders extend receiver Malik Henry's contract for three seasons

    CALGARY — The Stampeders have signed receiver Malik Henry to a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Calgary to the end of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old from Tifton, Ga., has amassed 1,023 receiving yards for eight touchdowns in his second CFL season. Henry leads the league in yards after catch with 422. “Malik this season has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most dangerous receivers,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said Wednesday in a s

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want