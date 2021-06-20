Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: Best offers on smart TVs, 4K Samsung models, OLED and more

Televisions are traditionally among the most popular items sold during the two-day sales extravaganza (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest shopping events of the year – is here, which means you’ve got two days to grab yourself a serious bargain.

The shopping bonanza is best-known for slashing prices on items from sought-after brands with many of the best deals to be found on Amazon devices, home appliances, fashion, toys, booze, games consoles and more.

However, there are also huge savings to be had across the latest crop of TVs, so if you’ve been pondering your current setup, there’s no better time to invest.

TVs are traditionally among the most popular items sold during the sales, with big discounts on those made by the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony. But, you’ll need to be quick as the best deals are likely to sell out fast.

Whether you are looking for an unrivalled OLED model to devour the latest Oscar-worthy films or a HD set with surround sound for keeping up with the latest sporting events, we’ve gathered the best deals on devices of every size to suit every budget.

Best LG TV deals

LG 65NANO866NA 65in smart TV: Was £899, now £679, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

LG makes some of the best smart TVs around, and this 65in 4K Ultra HD LG TV looks to be no exception. It makes use of the company’s nanocell technology, which improves the colour contrast ratio and delivers a more true-to-life picture. It also features LG’s webOS, which gives you access to Netflix, Prime Video, Now TV, Disney+ and loads more. It’s a 2020 model, and it currently has 24 per cent off its usual price.

LG 43UN71006LB 43in TV: Was £479.99, now £398, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

This is a great 2020 version of LG’s entry-level LED television. A 43in smart 4K TV with a wide viewing angle and sharp picture quality, it’s ideal for living room corners, providing rich sound out of the box and powered by LG’s best-in-class user interface.

Best Panasonic TV deals

Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55in TV: Was £699, now £479, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

The Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ is an accomplished 55in 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so the picture and sound should both be great. Dolby Atmos uses speakers to bounce sound off the ceiling for a more immersive effect. It’s currently reduced to £479.

Panasonic TX-50HX800BZ 50in TV: Was £799, now £529, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

This glorious mid-range 50in Panasonic TV has had a massive 34 per cent reduction, saving you more than £500. It’s a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you know the sound quality and picture are going to be top notch. Better yet, it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Freeview Play, letting you control the TV with just your voice.

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung 55NU8500 55in curved ultra HD smart 4K TV: Was £1,599.99, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Increasing the field of view and making for a more immersive experience, curved TVs are a great choice – and there’s currently 61 per cent off this Samsung device. Boasting a 4K display and smart technology, you’ll be able to stream all your favourites in high quality. What’s more, Samsung is a brand you can trust when it comes to 4K TVs since one of its models featured in our review of the best, with our writer praising the image quality for being “sharp and detailed”.

Samsung 2021 AU8000 43in TV: Was £549, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

An entry-level 4K television, the Samsung AU8000 uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. With 18 per cent off this Prime Day, the AU8000 is better value than ever.

Best Sony TV deals

Sony bravia KD55XH81 55in TV: Was £999, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

We are big fans of the Sony bravia line-up of smart TVs. This 55in Ultra HD 4K TV is powered by Sony’s X1 processor, which the company says uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and enhance the picture. It also supports Dolby Vision and is able to produce a wide colour spectrum. The 4K “X-Reality Pro” feature is a nice touch, upscaling images to as close to 4K as possible. It has a massive 37 per cent off this Prime Day.

Sony bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV: Was £2,399, now £1,799, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

This monster 65in Sony bravia OLED TV has 25 per cent off this Prime Day. OLED ensures you always get bright, vivid colours and deep blacks, plus you get crisper pictures thanks to the X1 Ultimate processor. The TV takes advantage of acoustic surface audio, meaning the sound literally comes from the screen – immersing you in the show.

Best Philips TV deals

Phillips ambilight 58PUS8545/12 58in LED TV: Was £749, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

(Phillips)

Ambilight is one of the coolest innovations to come to TV tech – it makes it feel like the picture is bigger than its four borders by projecting colour onto the wall behind the TV screen. So we were excited to see a 27 per cent discount on this 2020 Phillips telly. In addition to Android TV, this one will work with Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing you to control the TV with just your voice.

Philips 70PUS7505 70in TV: Was £800, now £650, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 70in Philips TV is equipped with 4K and smart features. In a glossy black colour, the model gives you crisp sound and vision. It would look good in any front room, turning your lounge into a makeshift cinema for the night.

Best Hisense TV deals

Hisense 65U8QFTUK 65in TV: Was £1,699, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

This is probably one of the biggest discounts on a TV we’ve seen so far. The price of the Hisense 65U8QFTUK has been slashed by 53 per cent. It’s a powerful QLED TV with immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound that can achieve up to 1000-nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, you get access to Netflix, YouTube and all the rest.

Hisense 65A6GTUK 65in TV: Was £799, now £639, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

This massive smart Ultra HD 4K TV from Hisense currently has a massive 20 per cent off its usual price. It comes with Dolby Vision, DTS, access to YouTube and Netflix, and of course, Alexa built-in.

