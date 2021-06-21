Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: UK offers on LG, Samsung and Sony products
Over the last year, even the most extroverted among us hung up their out-out wear in favour of cosier attire. Nights out on the town became Deliveroo and Netflix, while socialising with friends took a virtual twist.
It was then that we all realised the limitations of our tech. From our laptops unable to keep up with our busy WFH schedules, to our TVs not giving the latest binge-watching shows the HD that they deserved. No longer.
Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching - taking place this year from June 21 to 22 - and there’s truly no better time to upgrade your electronics.
The online retail giant always includes a stellar offering of TVs of every size that can be delivered directly to your home - no IRL struggles under the weight required.
Whether you are looking for a model to suit your new home, create an at-home cinema vibe or to liven up the spare room, there are options ranging from 32” to over 65” for your viewing pleasure.
The discounts are only available to Amazon Prime customers. For those not in the know, membership entitles you to free next day delivery as well as a whole host of other perks including Amazon Video, tons of free e-books and Amazon Music. This could all be yours for £79 a year (around £6.58 a month), or if you prefer to pay monthly, it’s £7.99. For the students among you, there’s a discount to make it just £3.99 a month. You could also maximise the 30-day free trial.
If last year is anything to go by, deals come in many forms, from the one tagged on Amazon’s best pick website banners, to lightning sales that last for a limited-time. Get them before they’re gone.
See our edit below to shop the best deals this Amazon Prime Day TV. Shop by size.
ES BEST PICK OF TV DEALS
Philips Ambilight 58PUS8545/12 58-Inch LED TV
Bargain hunters everywhere, you’re in for a treat. This epic TV is almost 30 per cent off. It’s complete with 4k, Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HR 10+ and comes with Freeview Play and Alexa compatibility.
LG 55NANO866NA 55" 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV
Discount: 44%
Upgrade your timeold TV with this model from LG. It has a 4k Ultra HD resolution, LED display technology and both HDMI and USB slots. There is also the option to add a wall mount. It is available as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales with a discount of £440.
Sony BRAVIA KD49XH81 49-inch LED 4K Ultra HD (HDR - Smart TV
Discount: 34%
With all the bells and whistles, this Sony Bravia model is sure to elevate your binge-watching. It has a 4K X-Reality Pro display to make the image as crystal clear and lifelike as possible with vivid colour. The Dolby Vision and Audio gives a cinema immersive feel. It is available with a discount for £270.
Panasonic TX-50HX800BZ 50 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Freeview Play
Discount: 34%
As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, you’ll find this Panasonic TV that has been painted with the discount brush to be £270 less than the original RRP. It includes a 4k HDR display with Bright Panel Plus, Dolby Vision and Atmos and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
The same TV is also available in 58” (was: £899, now: £629) and 65” (was: £749, now: £549).
Apple TV (32GB, 4th generation)
Discount: 20%
Portable streaming has never been easier by introducing Apple TV into your life - and with £30 off this Amazon Prime Day, there’s no better time to shop. It’s a small box that connects to your TV through the HDMI port. Once up and running, you can mirror your laptop, phone or tablet direct to the small screen.
Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals by size
Best deals on under 32” TVs
Sharp 1T C24BE0KR1FW 24 Inch Smart TV – was: £199.99, now: £169
Sharp 1T-C24BE0KR1FB (24BE0K) 24 Inch HD Ready LED Smart TV with Freeview Play - was: £199.99, now: £134.99
Best deals on 32” TVs
Toshiba 32WK3C63DB 32-inch Smart TV – was: £209, now: £175
SHARP 1T C32BI6KE2AB 32 Inch Smart TV – was: £259.95, now: £219
JVC LT-32CF600 Fire TV Edition 32" Smart HD Ready LED TV – was: £249.99, now: £199
Best deals on 40” TVs
JVC Fire TV 40" Smart Full HD LED TV – was: £329.99, now: £249
Best deals on 43” TVs
JVC Fire TV Edition 43” Smart Full HD LED TV – was: £349.99, now: £275
Panasonic TX-43HX700B 43 inch 4K HDR Android TV – was: £449, now: £349
Panasonic TX-43HX600BZ 43 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV – was: £549, now: £459
Samsung 2021 43 inch AU8000 Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV – was: £549, now: £449
TCL 43P610K 43-Inch 4K Smart TV 3.0 Ultra HD + TCL TS6100 Sound Bar – was: £398, now: £299
Best deals on 50” TVs
HISENSE 50A6GTUK (50 Inch) 4K UHD Smart TV – was: £499, now: £429
TCL 50P615K 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV + TCL TS6100 Sound Bar & Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar – was: £468, now: £379
Philips Ambilight 50PUS8545/12 50-Inch LED TV - was: £659, now: £499
Best deals on 55” TVs
Samsung 2021 55 inch AU7110 Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV - was: £699, now: £579
Samsung 55NU8500 55-Inch Curved Dynamic Crystal Colour Ultra HD Smart 4K TV - was: £856.90, now: £629
LG Fire TVs 55NANO866NA 55" 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV – was: £999, now: £559
Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV – was: £699, now: £459
Panasonic TX-55HX700B 55 inch 4K HDR Android TV with Dolby Vision, Google Play and built-in Google Assistant – was: £649, now: £449
HISENSE 55U8QFTUK Quantum Series 1000 - was: £749, now: £599
JVC Fire TV Edition 55’’ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - was: £499.99, now: £399
Best deals on 58” TVs
Panasonic TX-58HX800BZ 58 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV - was: £899, now: £629
Philips Ambilight 58PUS8545/12 58-Inch LED TV - was: £749, now: £549
Best deals on 65” TVs
Samsung 2021 65 inch AU7110 Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV - was: £949, now: £749
Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV – was: £749, now: £549
Sony BRAVIA KE65A8/P - 65-inch Smart TV – was: £2,399, now: £1,799
LG 65UP77006LB 65 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV – was: £899.99, now: £799.99
Panasonic TX-65HX700B 65 inch 4K HDR Android TV – was: £749, now: £639
LG 65NANO866NA 65" 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV – was: £899, now: £679
HISENSE 65U8QFTUK Quantum Series 1000-nit 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV – was: £949, now: £799
LG UN80 65UN80006LA 65 INCH Smart 4K UHD TV – was: £699, now: £629
PHILIPS Ambilight 65OLED705/12 65-Inch OLED TV – was: £1,499, now: £1,339
HISENSE 65A6GTUK (65 Inch) 4K UHD Smart TV – was: £799, now: £639
Best deals on 70” and over TVs
LG 75UP77006LB 75 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV – was: £1,299.99, now: £1,099.99
HISENSE 75A7100FTUK 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV – was: £999, now: £799
LG 75NANO906NA 75inch NanoCell 4K HDR LED SMART TV – was: £1,599, now: £1,299
Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021:
Our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day deals
Best laptop deals on Prime Day
Best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices
Best gaming and console deals on Prime Day
Read More
Amazon Prime Day 2021 LIVE: Updates on the best offers through the day
Best mobile phone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more
Best mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Offers on pocket sprung, memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: best offers on Apple, Microsoft and Samsung
Amazon Prime Day 2021 gaming and console deals: Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
Best baby deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Offers on toys and baby essentials
Best Amazon Prime Day Alcohol deals: Offers on spirits, wine and beer
Best Amazon devices deals for Prime Day 2021: Echo, Kindle, Ring and more
Best Amazon Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals on Dyson, Shark and more
Best Amazon Prime Day home and garden deals 2021