Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: UK offers on LG, Samsung and Sony products

(Amazon Prime Day)

Over the last year, even the most extroverted among us hung up their out-out wear in favour of cosier attire. Nights out on the town became Deliveroo and Netflix, while socialising with friends took a virtual twist.

It was then that we all realised the limitations of our tech. From our laptops unable to keep up with our busy WFH schedules, to our TVs not giving the latest binge-watching shows the HD that they deserved. No longer.

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching - taking place this year from June 21 to 22 - and there’s truly no better time to upgrade your electronics.

The online retail giant always includes a stellar offering of TVs of every size that can be delivered directly to your home - no IRL struggles under the weight required.

Whether you are looking for a model to suit your new home, create an at-home cinema vibe or to liven up the spare room, there are options ranging from 32” to over 65” for your viewing pleasure.

The discounts are only available to Amazon Prime customers. For those not in the know, membership entitles you to free next day delivery as well as a whole host of other perks including Amazon Video, tons of free e-books and Amazon Music. This could all be yours for £79 a year (around £6.58 a month), or if you prefer to pay monthly, it’s £7.99. For the students among you, there’s a discount to make it just £3.99 a month. You could also maximise the 30-day free trial.

If last year is anything to go by, deals come in many forms, from the one tagged on Amazon’s best pick website banners, to lightning sales that last for a limited-time. Get them before they’re gone.

See our edit below to shop the best deals this Amazon Prime Day TV. Shop by size.

ES BEST PICK OF TV DEALS

Philips Ambilight 58PUS8545/12 58-Inch LED TV

Bargain hunters everywhere, you’re in for a treat. This epic TV is almost 30 per cent off. It’s complete with 4k, Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HR 10+ and comes with Freeview Play and Alexa compatibility.

Story continues

(Philips)

Was: £749, now: £549

LG 55NANO866NA 55" 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV

Discount: 44%

(LG)

Upgrade your timeold TV with this model from LG. It has a 4k Ultra HD resolution, LED display technology and both HDMI and USB slots. There is also the option to add a wall mount. It is available as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales with a discount of £440.

Was: £999, now: £559

Sony BRAVIA KD49XH81 49-inch LED 4K Ultra HD (HDR - Smart TV

Discount: 34%

(Sony)

With all the bells and whistles, this Sony Bravia model is sure to elevate your binge-watching. It has a 4K X-Reality Pro display to make the image as crystal clear and lifelike as possible with vivid colour. The Dolby Vision and Audio gives a cinema immersive feel. It is available with a discount for £270.

Was: £799, now: £529

Panasonic TX-50HX800BZ 50 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Freeview Play

Discount: 34%

(Panasonic)

As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, you’ll find this Panasonic TV that has been painted with the discount brush to be £270 less than the original RRP. It includes a 4k HDR display with Bright Panel Plus, Dolby Vision and Atmos and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The same TV is also available in 58” (was: £899, now: £629) and 65” (was: £749, now: £549).

Was: £799, now: £529

Apple TV (32GB, 4th generation)

Discount: 20%

(Amazon)

Portable streaming has never been easier by introducing Apple TV into your life - and with £30 off this Amazon Prime Day, there’s no better time to shop. It’s a small box that connects to your TV through the HDMI port. Once up and running, you can mirror your laptop, phone or tablet direct to the small screen.

Was: £149, now: £119

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals by size

Best deals on under 32” TVs

(Sharp-1T-C24BE0KR1FW)

Best deals on 32” TVs

(Toshiba-32WK3C63DB)

Best deals on 40” TVs

(JVC)

Best deals on 43” TVs

Best deals on 50” TVs

Best deals on 55” TVs

(LG)

Best deals on 58” TVs

(Philips-Ambilight)

Best deals on 65” TVs

(Panasonic-TX-65HX580BZ)

Best deals on 70” and over TVs

(LG-Electronics-Uk-Ltd.-75NANO906NA)

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021:

Our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Best laptop deals on Prime Day

Best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Best gaming and console deals on Prime Day

Read More

Amazon Prime Day 2021 LIVE: Updates on the best offers through the day

Best mobile phone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more

Best mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Offers on pocket sprung, memory foam and hybrid mattresses

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: best offers on Apple, Microsoft and Samsung

Amazon Prime Day 2021 gaming and console deals: Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Best baby deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Offers on toys and baby essentials

Best Amazon Prime Day Alcohol deals: Offers on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon devices deals for Prime Day 2021: Echo, Kindle, Ring and more

Best Amazon Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals on Dyson, Shark and more

Best Amazon Prime Day home and garden deals 2021

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on adult toys and lingerie