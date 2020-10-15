Amazon Prime Day Tops $3.5 Billion

The sixth annual Amazon Prime Day surpassed $3.5 billion in sales, marking an increase of more than 60 percent from last year’s event, the web behemoth disclosed Thursday.

The two-day event, held in 19 countries, was rescheduled from July to Oct. 13 to 14 due to the pandemic.

The timing shift was a major factor in the sales surge, enabling retailers and brands to have more products ready for sale after experiencing COVID-19-related delays in shipments earlier this year.

Additionally, shifting to a later date closer to Halloween and Christmas meant there was more gift-purchasing in addition to self purchasing. and generally, the shift to shopping online versus in stores has accelerated due to the pandemic and people being fearful of contracting the coronavirus in indoor spaces. The ongoing shift toward shopping online using desktops and mobile devices continues unabated.

Amazon’s Jeff Wilke, chief executive officer of Worldwide Consumer, in releasing the Prime Day results on Thursday, said this year’s promotion marked the “two biggest days ever for third-party sellers overall, nearly all of whom are small and medium-sized businesses.…Sellers saw record-breaking sales.”

Amazon said it designed this week’s Prime Day event to support small businesses even more than in the past, including funding a promotion that helped drive more than $900 million in sales for small businesses in the two weeks leading up to Prime Day.

According to Amazon, its Prime members around the world saved more than $1.4 billion during the event, which provides deep discounts across many categories.

Top-selling categories during the event were bedding, wireless accessories, electronics, nutrition and wellness, crafts and sewing.

Best-selling products included the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, LifeStraw personal water filter and Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmets.

“We look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season,” said Wilke, though he didn’t cite any specific promotions coming up.

“2020 has been a roller coaster for small businesses like mine, but Prime Day helped us sell a whole month’s worth of inventory in two days,” said Kennedy Lowery, from Live by Being, a skin-care and wellness company based in Houston, in a statement provided by Amazon.

Caron Proschan, from Simply Gum, a natural chewing gum and mint company in New York, N.Y., said on Day One of Prime Day, “We saw a 700 percent lift in units sold, leading to a record sales day for us.”

Another factor was Amazon’s spend $10, get $10 promotion in the two weeks leading up to Prime Day, which was offered by Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up and Amazon 4-star stores.

Amazon gave a breakdown of bestsellers by country. In the U.S., bestsellers included the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, the MyQ wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled smart garage door opener, the LifeStraw personal water filter, the Goli apple cider vinegar vitamins and the Kids Against Maturity card game.

In the U.K., some bestseller’s were the Shark upright vacuum cleaner, Celebrations chocolate bulk box, Halloween party gag fillers and an Oral-B smart 6 6000N cross-action electric toothbrush.

In the United Arab Emirates, bestsellers were Listerine Cool Mint mouthwash, Sony extra bass smartphone headsets and the Nescafe Dolce mini-me coffee machine.

In Japan, bestsellers were SwitchBot, Detergent Wide Hiter, and Water Bottles I Ro Ha Su. On Amazon in Italy, the FIFA 21 PlayStation 4, Borbone Respresso coffee capsules and FFP2 by Jiandi protective face masks were big sellers.

Amazon said last month that it is creating an additional 100,000 regular full-time and part-time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network throughout the U.S. and Canada. Amazon also strived to ship items faster. According to the company, more Prime members opted to have items shipped to an Amazon Hub pickup location versus last year.

According to Amazon, around the world there are more than 150 million members of Prime, which provides many free benefits like access to movies, music, books, magazines, games, as well as discounts on products, and same-day delivery on many items.

