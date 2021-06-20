Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2021: Best offers on soundbars, wireless earbuds, phones and more

There are tech deals aplenty at this year’s Prime Day. We’ve rounded up all of the offers you need to know about (iStock/The Independent)

Calling all bargain hunters – Amazon Prime Day 2021 has landed, at last. After being postponed from its usual slot in July to October, this year the event has returned and is the earliest it’s even been, along with more deals than ever before (2 million of them, in fact).

The perfect shopping excuse you’ve been waiting for, the annual event sees impressive reductions on a range of items across a whole range of categories, including Amazon devices, home appliances, fashion, toys, booze, games consoles and more.

But, gadget fans will also be pleased to hear there are plenty of discounts to be found on the latest pieces of tech.

From wireless earbuds to speakers, tablets, smart watches and phones, the two-day shopping bonanza is bursting with savings on big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, Google and Sony.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your TV or want to invest in a new tablet that can do it all, we’ve rounded up the best tech deals to snap up now.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best Prime Day tech deals available now

Best Prime Day speaker deals

Anker soundcore mini: Was £23.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Anker)

You don’t expect much in the way of quality when you spend less than £20 on a Bluetooth speaker, but the Anker soundcore mini turns expectation on its head. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, this is a powerful little speaker with a premium aluminium finish, plenty of bass and some clever features that make it ideal for camping and travelling. It can play saved MP3s through a MicroSD card, make and take phone calls, and even tune into FM radio by using a USB cable as a makeshift antenna.

Story continues

Buy now

Bang & Olufsen beoplay M5 wireless speaker, natural: £539, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bang & Olufsen)

This is a 360-degree wireless speaker from acclaimed Danish audio engineers Bang & Olufsen. The M5 is a beautifully designed piece of furniture, with an unobtrusive and “acoustically-transparent” fabric finish that blends seamlessly into any living space. The M5 connects over Bluetooth, AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify Connect and more, and can be linked with other units to create multi-room audio throughout the home.

Best Prime Day earphone deals

Bang & Olufsen beoplay E8: Was £300, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bang & Olufsen)

The beoplay E8 are Bang & Olufsen’s newest wireless earbuds. They look stunning, the clamshell charging case encircled in golden trim and finished in a faux-leather outer shell. The earbuds themselves sound sublime too. In our round up of the best wireless earbuds, our reviewer was suitably impressed. "Sound quality is top-of-the-range, with the bass coming through strong but also allowing for rich definition," they said. "A model to keep the more fashion-savvy of buyers happy."

Buy now

Bose NC 700 headphones: Was £349.95, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

An outstanding pair of headphones, the Bose NC 700 come highly recommended and topped our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones in 2021. They sound glorious, are comfortable to wear for hours on end, and block out external noise better than any other headphones we’ve tested. This writer is wearing his pair right now, in fact, and our reviewer was smitten in their NC 700 review. "It really is a pleasure to switch them on and switch the world off."

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: Was £300, £198, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s bestselling noise-cancelling headphones produce a noticeably rich, studio-quality sound, with Sony’s hi-res audio format drawing new detail out of songs you’ve heard thousands of times before. They’re comfortable, long-lasting, and stormed into our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. Our reviewer was impressed, saying "these headphones sound amazing and have a lively, effective noise-cancellation that’s inviting and attractive".

Buy now

Best Prime Day smart home deals

Philips Audio B8805/10 soundbar: Was £399.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

If you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers, you’re missing out. Switching to a soundbar is like trying on glasses for the first time, and this Prime Day deal on a top Philips speaker makes upgrading your home entertainment setup that much easier. A separate subwoofer enhances bass tones for a cinematic sound experience at home, while integrated Alexa allows you to control your smart home using your voice.

Buy now

Philips hue white and colour ambiance wireless lighting B22 bayonet cap starter kit: Was £106.98, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

Philips hue topped our list of the best smart light bulbs, though if you’re used to paying a couple of quid for a box of screw-ins, you might baulk at the standard price of the brand’s voice-activated, LED, colour-changing bulbs. We think sales are the best time to outfit your home in smart lights, and during Prime Day this year, you can get 30 per cent off a Philips hue starter kit containing three colour-changing bulbs and everything else you need to begin building the home of the future.

Buy now

Best Prime Day smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in cosmic black, 128GB: Was £999, now £649.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The new 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is a true powerhouse of a phone, with high-performance specs that outmatch most other Android handsets, including even the S21 phones that succeeded it. The 6.7in OLED display is sharp, detailed and colourful, and uses a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a generally premium feel. The 12MP camera produces spectacular photography in low-light conditions, can film in an almost unnecessarily high 8K resolution. At 43 per cent off, this is easily the best Prime Day smartphone deal you’ll find.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G in phantom black, 256GB: Was £999, now £794, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung’s latest smartphone is a subtle improvement on everything the S20 got right. It’s faster, more efficient and has a better battery life than its predecessor, and sports the same industry-leading display and feature-packed camera the Galaxy range is known for. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S21, our writer was impressed by the phone’s high-speed display. "It’s dynamic and goes as high as 120Hz. What that means is everything looks super-smooth, even scrolling through menu lists, for instance. Because it’s dynamic, if you’re doing something that doesn’t benefit from a higher refresh rate, it will scale it back, saving battery life."

Buy now

Best Prime Day smart watch deals

Apple watch series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): Was £749, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 33 per cent on this Apple watch in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Boasting a range of features, including the ability to make calls without your phone, monitoring your heart rate, tracking your exercise and period cycle, and analysing your sleep, we’re almost certain that this watch will become your new favourite tech device. Owing to the competitive price, we predict a sell-out so snap this up ASAP.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 2: Was £199, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Landing a spot in our guide to the best fitness trackers, you can trust it’s a reliable choice – and thankfully, it’s currently 40 per cent off right now. According to The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, it’s a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. It boasts a range of features, including a range of workouts, sleep tracking, a heart rate monitor, and Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, built-in.

Buy now

Huawei watch GT 2: Was £139.99, now £92.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

Huawei’s smartwatch bridges the gap between fashion accessory and gadget, with a stainless steel round casing and glass display cover setting it apart from techier looking wearables. With built-in GPS and a wealth of workout options to choose from, it’s great for fitness tracking and looks smart on your wrist on nights out.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch3 41mm in mystic silver: Was £399, now £294, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

In our round-up of the best smartwatches of 2021, we named the Samsung Galaxy watch3 the best smartwatch for Android users. And for good reason, it’s a superbly designed piece of tech that looks natural on the wrist while packing in a raft of health-tracking sensors. "The Samsung design is very slick, with a bright, colourful display and a range of watch faces that are highly realistic," says our reviewer.

Buy now

Garmin forerunner 245 GPS running smartwatch in grey: Was £249.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Garmin)

The Garmin forerunner 245 is a well-designed wearable and one of the best smartwatches for runners. It has a built-in GPS for measuring your pace and storing routes, which can be seamlessly uploaded to services like Strava for more analysis. Heart rate tracking and VO2 estimates monitor your fitness as your exercise, and the accompanying app can be use to track trends and set goals.

Buy now

Best Prime Day camera deals

GoPro hero 8 black bundle: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(GoPro)

If you’re planning on jumping out of a plane or riding your BMX over the edge of a cliff this summer, be sure to pack a GoPro to capture the moment. The GoPro hero 8 bundle is 24 per cent off this Prime Day and comes with a tripod, head strap, spare battery and MicroSD card, so you’ve no excuse to be more adventurous. It also landed the top spot in our review of the best action cameras, with our tester noting: “We rate the hero 8 black as it offers great camera ability for the price, as well as GoPro’s class-leading capture and stabilisation systems.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – Enjoy savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: snap up big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Take advantage of big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Here we list big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals